Brooklyn, NY

Report: Brooklyn Nets Plan To Keep Guard Kyrie Irving

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

Irving, a Heat target in free agency, could remain in Brooklyn

Although it has been heavily reported Kyrie Irving looks to join superstar LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets have recently ‘made it clear’ to interested teams they plan to keep the point guard.

Irving has been the center of trade rumors once he voiced displeasure with the Nets organization. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Irving has been “holding constructive dialogue” with the Nets’ front office throughout the offseason.

Another team Irving has been linked to is the Miami Heat, who would preferably grab a forward to take over the spot P.J. Tucker left open when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers. But adding Irving to the Heat’s roster would definitely contribute to the team’s solid 3-point shooting.

Last season, Irving, who has a year left on his contract, averaged 27 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line.

The rumors heated up once Nets teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade in late June. The Durant rumors have since simmered because many teams lack the assets the Nets are requesting.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

