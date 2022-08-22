Senator Bettencourt calls on Cities and Counties to adopt the No-New-Revenue-Rate this Fall. Taxpayers should visit the State’s New Tax Portal to get their Estimated Property Tax Bill Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) announces that while the current National inflation rate is 8.6%, millions of under-65 Texas Homesteads should see their Independent School District (ISD) tax bills cut this Fall “as we will see nearly $500 of property tax relief on their property tax bill which will yield a real cut on the average ISD school tax bill for 3.5 Million Texans!”, said Senator Bettencourt. In May of this year, Texas’ Voters overwhelmingly approved Propositions 1 and 2, which provided direct tax cuts to homeowners with homestead tax bills in 2022 and 2023. 2.1 Million over-65 or disabled homeowners will receive the overall benefits of the state’s compressed property tax rate for school maintenance and operations (M&O) in 2023. Proposition 2 increased the statewide school homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, meaning that over 3.5 million under-65 homestead homeowners will receive this tax cut this year. My Senate office calculations indicate an actual cut of $44 on average for an average $301,000 taxable homestead in Texas despite massive appraised value increases across the state. This average is based upon statewide TEA data for every school district, and my offices’ analysis of the top 25 ISDs showed a range of cuts from $107 to $8. These calculated cuts comes before Cities and Counties set their tax rates in the Fall, which could save the average taxpayer hundreds of more dollars on their tax bills.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO