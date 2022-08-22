Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces List of Financial Companies that Boycott Energy Companies
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today his list of financial companies that boycott energy companies. Listed companies are subject to the divestment provisions outlined in Texas Government Code Chapter 809, which defines a financial company as a publicly traded financial services, banking or investment company. The publication of the list, maintained by the Comptroller’s office, follows an exhaustive period of research and process development.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Agricultural Science Teachers Inducted into Texas Hall of Fame
Katy ISD’s mission statement, Be the Legacy, comes to fruition for four Katy ISD agricultural science teachers who were recently inducted into the Texas Ag Teacher Hall of Fame. These former educators have dedicated countless years to teaching the art and science of agriculture. The names of the following honorees are now etched into the Class of 2022 Ag Teacher Hall of Fame:
thekatynews.com
Inflation is up, but Homestead ISD Tax Bills are Not! Over 3.5 Million should see savings this Fall
Senator Bettencourt calls on Cities and Counties to adopt the No-New-Revenue-Rate this Fall. Taxpayers should visit the State’s New Tax Portal to get their Estimated Property Tax Bill Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) announces that while the current National inflation rate is 8.6%, millions of under-65 Texas Homesteads should see their Independent School District (ISD) tax bills cut this Fall “as we will see nearly $500 of property tax relief on their property tax bill which will yield a real cut on the average ISD school tax bill for 3.5 Million Texans!”, said Senator Bettencourt. In May of this year, Texas’ Voters overwhelmingly approved Propositions 1 and 2, which provided direct tax cuts to homeowners with homestead tax bills in 2022 and 2023. 2.1 Million over-65 or disabled homeowners will receive the overall benefits of the state’s compressed property tax rate for school maintenance and operations (M&O) in 2023. Proposition 2 increased the statewide school homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, meaning that over 3.5 million under-65 homestead homeowners will receive this tax cut this year. My Senate office calculations indicate an actual cut of $44 on average for an average $301,000 taxable homestead in Texas despite massive appraised value increases across the state. This average is based upon statewide TEA data for every school district, and my offices’ analysis of the top 25 ISDs showed a range of cuts from $107 to $8. These calculated cuts comes before Cities and Counties set their tax rates in the Fall, which could save the average taxpayer hundreds of more dollars on their tax bills.
thekatynews.com
Wildfire
From fires to floods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is very busy. This wildfire season is not over yet and will be one of the worst ever The recent rains around Texas have not provided much of a break for the firefighters of Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire danger might be lessened by the weather, but it just means the same people who respond to fires, now could be battling floodwaters in addition to flames. “These people do it all,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “The responders […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thekatynews.com
From fires to floods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is very busy
This wildfire season is not over yet and will be one of the worst ever. The recent rains around Texas have not provided much of a break for the firefighters of Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire danger might be lessened by the weather, but it just means the same...
thekatynews.com
WGU Texas celebrates students returning to school with Back to School Scholarship
The online, nonprofit university will award multiple students $2500. To help adult learners further their education by earning a high-demand degree conveniently and affordably, online, nonprofit university WGU Texas has announced the Back to School Scholarship. Valued at up to $2500, the Back to School Scholarship is open to new...
thekatynews.com
Top New Jersey Sports Activities All Family Watch and Play
Do you want to learn about the top sports activities in New Jersey? There are many. Click to see the top ones we have listed. New Jersey is a place for sports lovers. It is home to several sports centers. So that’s no wonder that people engage in different types of sports and games; not only will you find people who take a keen interest in football and hockey but also some other activities like casino games available in https://new-jersey-online-gambling.com/casinos/new. So, you will come across quite a few casinos to gamble online NJ.
NFL・
Comments / 0