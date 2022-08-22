Read full article on original website
Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian appears to tease a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian has teased fans with what appears to be a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera. Gueikian took to his Instagram stories to show off the Gibson Custom Shop Noel Gallagher ES-355, which will be the former Oasis guitarist’s first electric signature from the guitar maker. He...
Sammy Hagar to release new single that he co-wrote with the late Eddie Van Halen in a dream
Sammy Hagar has announced that he has ‘co-written’ a song with late guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who supposedly came to him in a dream to collaborate on a new track. Speaking as part of an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (August 24), guitarist and ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has said that he is set to release a brand new single later this year – a track supposedly written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream.
Pantera announce first reunion dates for 2022, with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante
The first four dates for Pantera‘s 2022 reunion tour have been announced, which includes three Knotfest dates in South America. In a brief Twitter statement posted on 25 August, Pantera revealed they will be performing at Knotfest Colombia this 9 December, Knotfest Chile on 11 December and Knotfest Brasil on 18 December. The band also later revealed an appearance at Heaven & Hell Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexaco this 2 December.
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head
Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
Robert Plant says he feels “overwhelmed” when he listens to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven
Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has shared that the band’s iconic track Stairway to Heaven makes him feel “overwhelmed” when he listens to it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Plant discussed the song’s meaning, saying, “When I hear it in isolation, I feel overwhelmed for every single reason you could imagine.”
