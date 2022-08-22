Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Related
Myrtle Beach Shark Attack Was Watched by Victim's Grandson
Karren Sites was bitten on the arm by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
8 year-old discovers tooth from long-extinct shark on beach
A Pennsylvania boy on vacation in South Carolina made an incredible find: a fossilized tooth from a species of shark that’s been extinct for ages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responds to first call with new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to boaters in distress Tuesday evening. NMPD reported a call Tuesday just before 9 p.m. of a boat taking on water in the Waties Island area. Fire Rescue made contact with the boaters and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad sent out their crew to assist.
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach daycare worker has been arrested after she was accused of hurting two one-year-old children. Katherine Coleman was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. According to arrest warrants, Myrtle Beach police opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
$50K bond set for Myrtle Beach daycare teacher charged with unlawful neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher at a Myrtle Beach daycare center has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Myrtle Beach Police said Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool which is the daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WMBF
HCACC takes in nearly 50 dogs in third animals investigation this month
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is once again over capacity. This comes after a third animal investigation in August alone. Other recent seizures with pending investigations were conducted on August 4 and August 8. “These animals we seized were due to tips and or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Myrtle Beach attraction, SkyWheel, has announced another temporary closure. The closure comes a day after the attraction was reopened following a technical issue, caused by recent storms in the area, that led the attraction to stop unexpectedly Sunday night. All groups on...
paradiseresortmb.com
Top 5 Places for Margaritas in Myrtle Beach
You have to give Jimmy Buffett props for knowing just how to describe this all-time favorite cocktail. It’s become synonymous with fun in the sun, especially in places such as Myrtle Beach. There are many spots to order one, so finding the BEST margaritas on the Grand Strand is another level.
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
wcti12.com
46 dogs seized in Horry Co. animal investigation; Owner cited
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — We are learning more about an animal investigation that took place last week. The Horry County Animal Care Center is now the temporary home of 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies, in additional to the existing shelter population, after an Horry County Police Department animal investigation.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0