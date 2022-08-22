Watch: With a “feeling of betrayal,” one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter

Read full article on original website
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
Texas women turn to man with no medical experience for abortions at sea
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘They are not naive about the reality’: New Texas teachers enter a field in crisis
“I have to do what’s best for me. And if I cannot live reasonably with being a teacher, I will have to leave this profession as others are right now.”. Charles Martinez asked himself: "What's worse than a crisis?" The dean of the College of Education at UT Austin,...
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Health experts say there has been a decline in vaccinations among kids in Texas
Health experts in Texas said they are concerned fewer children are getting vaccinated for the new school year, and that some parents are getting incorrect information online about vaccines. The experts also worry that some diseases like measles and polio will make a comeback. Recently, the first case of polio...
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
A family is frustrated that Texas has not returned money owed to their deceased brother months after they requested it.
NBC News
Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a far-right cellphone company, has worked to gain control over Texas school boards and implement a conservative agenda in the state's education programs. NBC News' Mike Hixenbaugh reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?
HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
Houston Chronicle
Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access
No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
riograndeguardian.com
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
