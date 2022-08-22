ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Naomi Blemur takes Democratic nomination for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – A small business owner and the daughter of Haitian immigrants will represent Democrats in the race for Florida agriculture commissioner. Naomi Blemur won Tuesday night in a three-way race to face Senate President Wilton Simpson in the November general election. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Serving Those Who Served: Resources for Central Florida veterans

News 6 is committed to serving our local communities, and veterans of our armed forces make up a huge community in Central Florida. We know that sometimes it can be difficult determining where one can go for help, assistance or resources, so here’s a list of organizations, both local and national, that may be able to assist in a variety of circumstances.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
click orlando

California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Aramis Ayala takes Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aramis Ayala won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general. Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder were all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Forecasting Change: Americans concerned about climate

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to our media partners at Climate Central, 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change. But those 65% are convinced that only about 43% of their fellow Americans are concerned. In plain terms, that means that most Americans are concerned about the threats of climate...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#College#Medical Abortion#The U S Supreme Court#Ohio State University#Student Health Services#Osu
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rep. Charlie Crist takes Democratic nomination for governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rep. Charlie Crist has taken the Democratic party’s nomination in the race for Florida’s governor. The congressman, and former governor, will go on to face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, were considered the frontrunners in the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Primary elections are today. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t been paying attention, there’s an election this Tuesday. Polls across Florida open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (part of Florida is in Eastern Standard Time and the western part of the panhandle is in Central Time).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy