FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to hold first Bat Fest celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, free and open to the public
The festivities continue into the evening with “Going Batty” for adult guests. The Houston Arboretum is proud to host its first-ever “Bat Fest” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to come out with their children for this fun and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.
thekatynews.com
Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards Nearly $1.2 Million in Grants to Texas Libraries
Selected Texas libraries will soon undertake new projects with funding from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC). Workforce development resources, tools for promoting tech literacy and a wide range of impactful community programs topped the list of grant proposals recently approved by TSLAC. Agency commissioners awarded 42 library grants totaling $1,168,717 million for numerous Texas libraries and institutions of higher education at their July 29 meeting in Austin.
thekatynews.com
The Arc of Katy announces our 2022 founders award and volunteer of the year honorees
The Arc of Katy Board of Directors is pleased to recognize Marie Tsakiris with our 2022 Ann Davis Founders Award and Judy Colabella and Walt Palen as our 2022 Volunteers of the Year. The awardees will be recognized at The Arc of Katy 2022 Achieve with Us Gala on Friday,...
thekatynews.com
Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thekatynews.com
Houston Parks Board Breaks Ground on New Segments of Sims and Greens Bayou Greenways
Communities can look forward to enjoying new trail connections in southeast and east Houston. Houston Parks Board (HPB) is pleased to share that construction has begun on new Bayou Greenways segments along Sims Bayou and Greens Bayou. “We are excited that construction has commenced on several new spans of Bayou...
thekatynews.com
September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
thekatynews.com
Fulshear Book Clubs Announce September Reading Selections
The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, September 12, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Old Heart, written by Peter Ferry. Call the library to check availability of print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
thekatynews.com
Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads
Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
RELATED PEOPLE
thekatynews.com
Ideal Wooden Office Table for Your Business
Wooden furniture is a timeless and widely-available type of furniture that can still be used despite the availability of metallic and glass versions. Wooden tables are iconic furniture that can be found in homes and offices. They are made to perform different functions. The table’s size should be measured against the available space in the office. This will ensure that the table does not take up too much space or look stuffed.
thekatynews.com
Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Texas
Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. Today the American Lung Association in Texas announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Texas and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
thekatynews.com
Voter Registration Event
Sunday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Live in Harris county and need to register to vote or change the address on your registration? Get registered in time for the 2022 election in November! Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
thekatynews.com
HCPH Launches Spanish Social Media Platforms
Spanish-speaking residents can now access health information instantly!. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is pleased to launch its @HCPHtxenespañol social media platforms entirely in Spanish! HCPH is the first health department in our region to launch an all-Spanish social media platform to serve the Spanish-speaking residents in Harris County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thekatynews.com
Jordan Cross Country Team Thriving Early
The Jordan Warriors wasted no time imposing their will to win in cross country this fall. On Aug. 12, the Jordan girls convincingly won the Pearland Dawson Alumni Classic 2022 at Dawson High School. Led by senior Ximena Lopez (1st/12:45.10), the Warriors placed four girls in the top 10 to finished first as a team with 32 points. Cy Woods (63) and Dawson (79) placed second and third.
thekatynews.com
Spikers Engage District 19-6A Action
As District 19-6A volleyball kicks-off this week, it’s clear the league race will be a battle for each team. All squads have claimed some key tournament wins that could make the eventual playoff race a 4-6 team bonanza. Tompkins (12-1) enters district play as the clear favorite. The Lady...
