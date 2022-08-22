ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to hold first Bat Fest celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, free and open to the public

The festivities continue into the evening with “Going Batty” for adult guests. The Houston Arboretum is proud to host its first-ever “Bat Fest” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to come out with their children for this fun and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards Nearly $1.2 Million in Grants to Texas Libraries

Selected Texas libraries will soon undertake new projects with funding from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC). Workforce development resources, tools for promoting tech literacy and a wide range of impactful community programs topped the list of grant proposals recently approved by TSLAC. Agency commissioners awarded 42 library grants totaling $1,168,717 million for numerous Texas libraries and institutions of higher education at their July 29 meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
KATY, TX
Fulshear Book Clubs Announce September Reading Selections

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, September 12, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Old Heart, written by Peter Ferry. Call the library to check availability of print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
FULSHEAR, TX
Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads

Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
KATY, TX
Charles Goodnight
Ideal Wooden Office Table for Your Business

Wooden furniture is a timeless and widely-available type of furniture that can still be used despite the availability of metallic and glass versions. Wooden tables are iconic furniture that can be found in homes and offices. They are made to perform different functions. The table’s size should be measured against the available space in the office. This will ensure that the table does not take up too much space or look stuffed.
KATY, TX
Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Texas

Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. Today the American Lung Association in Texas announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Texas and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
TEXAS STATE
Voter Registration Event

Sunday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Live in Harris county and need to register to vote or change the address on your registration? Get registered in time for the 2022 election in November! Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
HCPH Launches Spanish Social Media Platforms

Spanish-speaking residents can now access health information instantly!. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is pleased to launch its @HCPHtxenespañol social media platforms entirely in Spanish! HCPH is the first health department in our region to launch an all-Spanish social media platform to serve the Spanish-speaking residents in Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Jordan Cross Country Team Thriving Early

The Jordan Warriors wasted no time imposing their will to win in cross country this fall. On Aug. 12, the Jordan girls convincingly won the Pearland Dawson Alumni Classic 2022 at Dawson High School. Led by senior Ximena Lopez (1st/12:45.10), the Warriors placed four girls in the top 10 to finished first as a team with 32 points. Cy Woods (63) and Dawson (79) placed second and third.
FULSHEAR, TX
Spikers Engage District 19-6A Action

As District 19-6A volleyball kicks-off this week, it’s clear the league race will be a battle for each team. All squads have claimed some key tournament wins that could make the eventual playoff race a 4-6 team bonanza. Tompkins (12-1) enters district play as the clear favorite. The Lady...
KATY, TX

