Busing migrants out of Texas affecting small cities in Republican-led states

Texas puts liberal cities on notice on border crisis: You may see a migrant bus coming to you
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned "big blue city" mayors on Monday that buses of migrants from the southern border will "keep coming" until the mainstream media and White House address the crisis. "Look out your window, you might see a bus coming to you one day in the future,"...
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
'You should know better.' Miami Democrats single out Nuñez over Cuban migrant comments
South Florida Democrats on Monday went after Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who over the weekend faced backlash for appearing to suggest on a radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” should be bused out of the state.
'VIP trips' cost migrants their lives in Texas smuggling tragedy
TLAPACOYAN, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch.
The other Death Valley: hundreds of migrants are dying in remote Texas deserts
Immigration policies have forced desperate people to traverse inhospitable landscapes along the US-Mexico border
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Nuñez faces backlash for comments about Cuban migrants
MIAMI — South Florida Democrats on Monday went after Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who over the weekend faced backlash for appearing to suggest on a radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” should be bused out of the state. During a press conference, Miami...
Washington Examiner
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
Here's why a growing number of Americans are moving to Mexico
A growing number of Americans are crossing the southern border and making Mexico their new home. CNN’s David Culver takes a look at the cause and effect of Americans settling in Mexico City.
With ‘Remain in Mexico’ over, asylum-seekers can stay in U.S. as their cases play out in court
The Biden administration's decision to end the remain in Mexico program has stoked strong reactions from those who want migrants to be able to claim asylum in the United States, and those who believe they should remain south of the border during their immigration proceedings.
Texas governor sends migrants to New York City as immigration standoff accelerates
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Friday he has started to send buses carrying migrants to New York City in an effort to push responsibility for border crossers to Democratic mayors and U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico
The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
Hundreds of Ancient Treasures Seized by U.S. Customs Returned to Mexico
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office also returned fossils of a 60 million-year-old marine oyster to the Mexican authorities.
