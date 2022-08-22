Read full article on original website
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
Carla dal Forno Announces New Album Come Around, Shares Video: Watch
Carla dal Forno has announced that her third album, Come Around, will be released later this fall. The album is due out November 4 via her own Kallista Records. The Australian vocalist has shared title track from the album ahead of its release, which arrives with a new music video. Edited by Ludovic Sauvage, the visual follows dal Forno as she walks through a blurry, red landscape. Watch below.
Lowertown Announce Debut Album I Love to Lie, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lowertown, the Atlanta-based bedroom pop duo of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, have announced their debut album. I Love to Lie is due out October 21 via Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing the lead single, “Bucktooth,” alongside a carnival-themed music video directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.
Braxe + Falcon Announce U.S. Shows, Share New “Step by Step” Video: Watch
Following the release of their new Step by Step EP, Braxe + Falcon have announced a pair of U.S. shows taking place this fall. The duo of French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon will bring their live set to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on November 5, with a second show at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. Today, Braxe + Falcon have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which features vocals from Panda Bear. The visual was written, directed, and produced by Toru Tokikawa and stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. Check it out below.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen
Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
Listen to Rina Sawayama’s New Song “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
David Bowie Rarities Album to Accompany New Moonage Daydream Movie
Moonage Daydream, the “cinematic odyssey” that is part documentary, part mythologization of David Bowie, will be accompanied by an album of the same name. The record of rarities, live tracks, and new mixes is out digitally September 16 via Parlophone. Listen to “Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)” and check out the tracklist below.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car
Arctic Monkeys’ new album is called The Car, and it arrives October 21. The follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was written by Alex Turner and once again produced by James Ford. Below, check out the cover art, shot by drummer Matt Helders, and the tracklist, which includes a song titled “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” another called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band premiered yesterday in Zurich, and eight more tracks.
Margo Price Shares Video for New Song “Been to the Mountain”: Watch
Margo Price is back with a new song. It’s called “Been to the Mountain” and it arrives with a trippy music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Check it out below. “‘Been to the Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” said Price in a statement. “We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”
Listen to Nicholas Craven and Boldy James’ “Power Nap”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Boldy James is no stranger to grief. In the Detroit rapper’s past songs, he’s confessed to losing twins in a car accident and knowing that his mother wishes she’d gotten an abortion. On “Power Nap,” a new single with Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, James is droopy-eyed from sleepless nights, still reeling from the death of his brother, Marty. There are empty bottles of cough syrup on his table, but he still can’t seem to rest. Craven’s dreamy, lullaby-like production adds additional complexity to the grim account; the beat rocks back-and-forth, built on gentle electric piano chords and woozy guitar strums. A voice coos, “I- Go to sleep,” as if a child is drifting into slumber, unable to stay up long enough to complete their sentence. Meanwhile, James, 40, is still wide awake.
Botch Share “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Watch the Video
Botch have released a new song—their first in 20 years. “One Twenty Two” is set to appear on a new reissue of the band’s 1999 sophomore album We Are the Romans, which arrives November 4 via Sargent House. The band has also shared a new music video for “One Twenty Two.” Directed by Dimitri Luedemann, the visual finds the band performing live in a practice space with dramatic cuts and lighting effects that capture the song’s intensity. Check it out below.
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
