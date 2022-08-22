Sammy Hagar has announced that he has ‘co-written’ a song with late guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who supposedly came to him in a dream to collaborate on a new track. Speaking as part of an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (August 24), guitarist and ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has said that he is set to release a brand new single later this year – a track supposedly written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO