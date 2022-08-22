ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian appears to tease a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian has teased fans with what appears to be a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera. Gueikian took to his Instagram stories to show off the Gibson Custom Shop Noel Gallagher ES-355, which will be the former Oasis guitarist’s first electric signature from the guitar maker. He...
guitar.com

Steven Tyler turned down offer to replace Robert Plant after auditioning for Led Zeppelin

Steven Tyler has recalled what it was like to audition to become Led Zeppelin’s new vocalist and explained why he ultimately turned down the role. In an interview with Classic Rock, Steven Tyler describes how he declined the offer to replace Robert Plant in Led Zeppelin due to the emphasis he wanted to place on his pre-existing projects.
guitar.com

Sammy Hagar to release new single that he co-wrote with the late Eddie Van Halen in a dream

Sammy Hagar has announced that he has ‘co-written’ a song with late guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who supposedly came to him in a dream to collaborate on a new track. Speaking as part of an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (August 24), guitarist and ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has said that he is set to release a brand new single later this year – a track supposedly written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream.
guitar.com

Ernie Ball Music Man launches limited edition Short Scale StingRay basses in new finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled its new limited edition Short Scale StingRay bass guitars in five new finishes. They offer a “big thumpy round sound” and their 30” scale allows for easier playability due to shorter spacing between frets. The five new colours on offer are Candy Man, Plum Crazy, Burnt Ends, Silver Shadow and Vincent Blue with the choice of Ebony, Rosewood, or Maple fretboards, depending on the finish selected.
guitar.com

Madison Cunningham on tackling grief in song writing, and the end of the idea of the “female guitarist”

The buzz surrounding Madison Cunningham is getting increasingly harder to avoid. Hot off the heels from a European tour, a debut appearance on NPR’s critically acclaimed Tiny Desk, and a punchy performance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, comes her new sophomore album, Revealer – showcasing her rapid and startling development as both musician and songwriter.
guitar.com

Pantera announce first reunion dates for 2022, with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante

The first four dates for Pantera‘s 2022 reunion tour have been announced, which includes three Knotfest dates in South America. In a brief Twitter statement posted on 25 August, Pantera revealed they will be performing at Knotfest Colombia this 9 December, Knotfest Chile on 11 December and Knotfest Brasil on 18 December. The band also later revealed an appearance at Heaven & Hell Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexaco this 2 December.
