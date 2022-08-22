Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out with 2022 Lottery Pick
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been getting some work in with Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey.
'I'm Disgusted!': Stephen A Smith Rant Takes Aim at Knicks Management
Smith went political to describe the reclusive New York front office.
Reading Tea Leaves: Jazz, Knicks Close on Donovan Mitchell Trade?
Utah Jazz GM Danny Ainge is trying to put up smokescreens, but we're seeing directly through them.
Kevin Durant responds to Patrick Beverley criticizing Nets star for 'on and off' trade saga
Patrick Beverley called out Kevin Durant for his “on and off” trade saga, and Durant gave a blunt response after the Nets announced Durant is staying put.
Lakers pull off trade for former hated rival
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals. The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big...
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision
Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'
One former Knicks coach lauded the potential arrival of a future player.
Syracuse basketball among teams recruiting elite NYC shooting guard hard
In the coming days, lethal shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City is expected to take an unofficial visit to Syracuse basketball to compete in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, according to media reports. The ‘Cuse coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4 Moore in April, and...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Knicks Leadership
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out the New York Knicks and their leadership amidst rumors that they are interested in trading for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
