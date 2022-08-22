ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 domestic trophies, 113 caps – Ellen White’s glittering career in numbers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYpfD_0hQhCmdR00

As Euro 2022 winner Ellen White announces her retirement from football, the PA news agency looks back at her career in numbers.

52 – international goals, a record for the Lionesses and one behind Wayne Rooney’s overall England record.

113 – caps for England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqcp7_0hQhCmdR00
Ellen White won 113 caps for England (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.

3 – White was England’s player of the year on three occasions – in 2011, 2018 and 2021.

6 – goals at the 2019 World Cup, where White matched United States duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as the tournament’s top scorer.

2 – Women’s Super League titles, with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012.

10 – domestic trophies in total, also including three FA Cups, four League Cups and a Premier League Cup.

15 – goals as she won the WSL Golden Boot for the 2017-18 season.

6 – goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. The tally included a hat-trick against Australia, while White also scored twice in an unofficial warm-up friendly against New Zealand.

33 – White’s age at the time of announcing retirement from football.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year. Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory. The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from...
UEFA
newschain

West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage

West Ham rediscovered their goalscoring touch as they booked another European tour with a 3-0 win over Danish side Viborg. The Hammers, without a point or a goal after three matches in the Premier League, ran out comfortable 6-1 winners on aggregate over the two legs of their qualifying play-off to reach the group stages of the Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derek McInnes a happy man as Kilmarnock move for Ben Chrisene

Derek McInnes is delighted that Steven Gerrard gave the thumbs up to Ben Chrisene joining Kilmarnock on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. The 18-year-old left-back trained with the cinch Premiership new boys on Thursday morning at Rugby Park and could be in contention for the home cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Jamie McAllister expects Christian Doidge still to be a Hibernian player when the transfer window closes next Thursday. The 30-year-old striker hit double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but is currently battling to regain his status as a regular starter after being hindered by injury and illness for much of the past year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Alex Morgan
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Ally Love reveals death threats over tackle in Rangers B game

Dumbarton player Ally Love has revealed he received death threats following his foul on Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. Love was booked in the 86th minute of his side’s 7-0 defeat by Rangers B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Ibrox midfielder, who has made seven first-team...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#United States#Arsenal#League Cups
newschain

Ryan Hedges hopes to return for Blackburn against Stoke

Blackburn winger Ryan Hedges could return to action in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke at Ewood Park. Hedges is available after missing the last two games due to a hamstring problem. Hayden Carter (also hamstring) has a chance of being fit to feature as well but Scott...
SOCCER
newschain

Chuba Akpom to miss Swansea clash

Middlesbrough are set to be without Chuba Akpom when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday. The striker has not featured for Boro since scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on August 14, having twisted his knee during that match. Manager Chris Wilder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League

Robbie Neilson was proud of his Hearts players for putting FC Zurich under “massive pressure” before Jorge Grant’s second-half red card swung their Europa League play-off back in favour of the Swiss champions. The Tynecastle boss was hugely encouraged with the way the Jambos dominated their visitors...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Elliot Bonds absent as Cheltenham host Oxford

Cheltenham will be without midfielder Elliot Bonds as they prepare to host Oxford. Manager Wade Elliott confirmed after their game against Exeter last weekend that Bonds has a stress fracture in a metatarsal and could be out for up to eight weeks. Ryan Jackson will also be checked after feeling...
SOCCER
newschain

Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out

Linfield were denied a piece of history in the cruellest fashion possible against Latvian outfit RFS in Europa Conference League qualifying. David Healy’s side were on course to become the first Northern Irish team to qualify for the group stage of a European competition when Kyle McClean’s 104th-minute goal put them 3-2 up on aggregate.
SOCCER
newschain

Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card

Hearts suffered Europa League play-off agony at Tynecastle after a red card for Jorge Grant effectively killed off their hopes of overturning FC Zurich’s first-leg lead. The Jambos dominated the first half and, with the backing of a frenzied home support, looked like they might be able to get the goal that would bring the tie level.
SOCCER
newschain

Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows

Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms. The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections. But...
CANCER
newschain

Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney

Motherwell have signed Ipswich left-back Matt Penney on loan until January. The 24-year-old played 26 times for Ipswich last season but has not featured this term. The former Sheffield Wednesday player featured 32 times for the Owls and had loan spells with Bradford, Mansfield and St Pauli while at Hillsborough.
SOCCER
newschain

Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid

Moritz Jenz’s dream of playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League will come true after the Hoops were drawn against the holders in the group stages. Ange Postecoglou’s side were put into Group F alongside the Spanish giants, who beat Liverpool in last season’s final to increase their record in the European football’s elite club tournament to 14 wins, German outfit RB Leipzig and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy