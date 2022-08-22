Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested
Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
Ukraine war round-up: Nuclear plant off grid and Putin orders army expansion
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its electricity supply from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday. Power was disconnected to the last two working reactors at the plant twice during the day then restored, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine's nuclear energy agency claimed nearby fires...
Ukraine war: Russia railway station strike kills 25, injures dozens
A Russian rocket strike on a railway station killed 25 people, Ukraine says, on the day marking six months since Moscow's invasion began. Five of the victims of the attack in the eastern town of Chaplyne burnt to death in a vehicle, officials said. Two boys aged six and 11 were also killed.
Nato investigates hacker sale of missile firm data
Nato is assessing the impact of a data breach of classified military documents being sold by a hacker group online. The data includes blueprints of weapons being used by Nato allies in the Ukraine conflict. Criminal hackers are selling the dossiers after stealing data linked to a major European weapons...
Ukraine war: Shock and defiance on Independence Day - round-up
Wednesday was a significant day for Ukraine, as it marked 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union, and six months since that union's most influential member, Russia, launched its invasion of Ukraine. In the streets, there was a lingering sense of shock and defiance. That defiance was shared with...
