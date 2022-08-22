Read full article on original website
11,000-Year-Old Ceremonial Mounds Are Oldest Known Human-Made Structures In North America
Two six-meter (20-foot) high mounds on the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) are the oldest human-made structures ever discovered in North America, according to new research in the American Journal of Science. Using radiocarbon dating, the study authors determined that construction of the mounds began around 11,000 years and was completed over several millennia.
Dugong "Sea Cows" That Inspired Mermaid Myth Have Been Declared Extinct In China
Dugongs are now functionally extinct in China according to research led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), following no sightings of the ocean’s beloved “sea cow” grazers since 2008. Vulnerable to fishing, ship-strike, and habitat loss in the region, these gentle giants reportedly began losing the battle against these threats rapidly after the 1970s when their numbers plummeted.
Scientists Have Traced Earth’s Path Through The Galaxy Via Tiny Crystals Found In The Crust
“To see a world in a grain of sand”, the opening sentence of the poem by William Blake, is an oft-used phrase that also captures some of what geologists do. We observe the composition of mineral grains, smaller than the width of a human hair. Then, we extrapolate the chemical processes they suggest to ponder the construction of our planet itself.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Fossil Skulls May Reveal When And Where Neanderthals And Modern Humans Mated
The sequencing of Neanderthal DNA has revealed modern humanity’s partial descent from what was once thought to be a separate branch of the human family tree. Yet working out where and when these encounters happened has proven harder. Indeed, it’s hard to make sense of the evidence we have. By looking at the facial features of ancient skulls, some scientists have added credibility to the idea that most mating took place in a small space and possibly time.
Young Woman Buried In Canoe Is Oldest (And Strangest) Boat Burial In Argentina
A young woman buried inside a canoe in South America almost 900 years ago appears to be the earliest example of a boat burial in this part of the world. Archaeologists have recently been trying to decipher the meaning behind this unique burial, concluding that the canoe likely represents an attempt to help the spirit of the deceased voyage into the afterlife.
China's Monster Heatwave Is One Of The Harshest Ever Recorded
China is currently grappling with the harshest heatwave and worst drought ever recorded, resulting in dried-up lakes, power cuts, wildfires, and looming agriculture problems. The heatwave s potentially one of the longest ever seen anywhere in the world, while the scale and intensity of the baking hot water are also breaking national records.
Perseverance Samples Hold Key To Understanding Water-Rich Martian Past
NASA’s Perseverance has been working on the floor of Jezero Crater for over a year, collecting samples and analyzing the terrain. Some samples have been stored in special capsules to be sent back to Earth in the next decade – but researchers have already been able to obtain some exciting results about the rocks, with implications for the Martian past and the Red Planet’s ability to maybe host life.
Mysterious "Tomato Flu" Outbreak Is Spreading Among Kids In India
Researchers in India are sounding the alarm over what they describe as a "new" disease dubbed “tomato flu” or “tomato fever.” Causing red blisters that can enlarge to the size of a small tomato, the cause of the contagious disease is currently unknown, although some researchers suspect it might be related to other diseases known to spread in the area.
Earth-Sized Planet In Nearby Star System May Be Covered In Water
An international team of astronomers has announced the discovery of a very interesting exoplanet. The world is called TOI-1452 b and is orbiting a small star in a nearby binary system just 100 light-years from Earth. The planet appears to be slightly larger and heavier than Earth but its surface is believed to be covered in water.
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
JWST Detects “Unequivocal” Carbon Dioxide In An Exoplanet’s Atmosphere For First Time
JWST has been delivering incredible observations of faraway galaxies and nearby planets, but now it has delivered the incredible exoplanet science that many astronomers have been waiting for. The space telescope has detected the first "unequivocal" carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a distant world, the first-ever undisputable detection like it.
Controversial Bones Show When Early Humans First Started Walking On Two Feet
Some 7 million years ago, the edges of the Sahara desert may have been one of the first places our distant relatives stopped scampering around on all-fours and started strutting around on two feet. Ancient arm and leg bones found in present-day Chad suggest that one of the oldest known...
Mealworms Could Add “Meat-Like” Flavor To Meals – Is This The Future Of Food?
Mealworms are yellow-brown beetle larvae that are often found in the pet aisle as bird, fish, or reptile feed. However, along with being good for animals, these larvae are actually packed full of protein and could potentially be a good meat alternative for us humans as well. But have you...
Teeth May Have Evolved From Scales That Shuffled From The Body Into The Mouth
The origins of teeth have long been debated. With some fishy ancestors exhibiting teeth-like structures on their skin, known as dermal denticles (and, by the way, some even have “teeth” on their eyeballs), researchers found themselves wondering: did teeth grow out from within? Or did they migrate from the body into the mouth? New research hopes to offer an answer.
Astrophotographers Take “Most Ridiculously Detailed” Moon Photo And It’s Breathtaking
Two astrophotographers have combined their talents to take the "most ridiculously detailed" photo of the Moon, and gosh is our natural satellite pretty. Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne combined their considerable talents to create a composite image that took 250,000 shots and many months to put together for one final incredible image.
After Two-Month Break, Ingenuity Is Back With Incredible 30th Flight On Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could, just keeps on going. Despite facing the unforgiving winter's freezing temperatures and dust storms (and the original plan to fly just five times), the helicopter has now reached the 30th flight milestone. Although it was nothing more than a short hop, it helped shake some dust off its solar panels and is keeping it active during the long cold Martian winter.
Walking Sharks Start Taking Their First Steps Even As Ball-Bellied Babies
Walking sharks are taking the headlines by storm this year. While Discovery's Shark Week shared some footage of an epaulette strutting its stuff in Papua New Guinea, new research has investigated for the first time how these animals’ early life stages may influence their locomotion and found that even as ball-bellied babies they are pretty skilled at walking around.
Caterpillar-Like Bacteria Can Cling To Your Mouth Thanks To Clever Evolution Trick
The human mouth is teeming with many different organisms, over 700 species in fact. Some are beneficial, while others may be associated with conditions such as migraines. The human body is a great host, as we are warm and moist, however, the mouth is a harsh landscape to live in. It can be difficult for organisms to attach to the surface as the oral cavity is always shedding and the saliva is always flowing.
