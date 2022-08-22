The sequencing of Neanderthal DNA has revealed modern humanity’s partial descent from what was once thought to be a separate branch of the human family tree. Yet working out where and when these encounters happened has proven harder. Indeed, it’s hard to make sense of the evidence we have. By looking at the facial features of ancient skulls, some scientists have added credibility to the idea that most mating took place in a small space and possibly time.

