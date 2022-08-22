ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thekatynews.com

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to hold first Bat Fest celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, free and open to the public

The festivities continue into the evening with “Going Batty” for adult guests. The Houston Arboretum is proud to host its first-ever “Bat Fest” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to come out with their children for this fun and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser for Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club

The date is set, Oct. 1, for the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club 1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser and Community Fall Market. Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department, 2950 FM 359, Pattison, 77423. Presale...
PATTISON, TX
Houston Press

Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns

Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
GALVESTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Ideal Wooden Office Table for Your Business

Wooden furniture is a timeless and widely-available type of furniture that can still be used despite the availability of metallic and glass versions. Wooden tables are iconic furniture that can be found in homes and offices. They are made to perform different functions. The table’s size should be measured against the available space in the office. This will ensure that the table does not take up too much space or look stuffed.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Fulshear Book Clubs Announce September Reading Selections

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, September 12, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Old Heart, written by Peter Ferry. Call the library to check availability of print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
FULSHEAR, TX
forwardtimes.com

Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz

ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes

As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Young Professional Houston Women Rally For Dress For Success In a Lively Tootsies Night

Karishma Asrani, Jay Lakhani, Courtney Harmon at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) The din in Tootsies was a sure indication that this was one lively night. And so it was when 300 women of young professional status gathered in support of Dress for Success’ youth group called Women of Wardrobe. The 19th annual Summer Soirées was a huge success, raising $15,000 for the nonprofit and serving as an introduction for many newcomers to the cause.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Symphony Announces The Final Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2 In Concert

Audiences will experience the final chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the Houston Symphony performing Alexandre Desplat’s entire score live to picture. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Jones Hall with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in Concert, the final chapter in the Harry Potter series. On Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., the Houston Symphony performs Alexandre Desplat’s GrammyÒ nominated score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
HOUSTON, TX

