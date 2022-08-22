Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to hold first Bat Fest celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, free and open to the public
The festivities continue into the evening with “Going Batty” for adult guests. The Houston Arboretum is proud to host its first-ever “Bat Fest” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to come out with their children for this fun and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.
thekatynews.com
Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
thekatynews.com
September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
thekatynews.com
1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser for Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club
The date is set, Oct. 1, for the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club 1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser and Community Fall Market. Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department, 2950 FM 359, Pattison, 77423. Presale...
Houston Press
Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns
Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
KHOU
All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
thekatynews.com
Ideal Wooden Office Table for Your Business
Wooden furniture is a timeless and widely-available type of furniture that can still be used despite the availability of metallic and glass versions. Wooden tables are iconic furniture that can be found in homes and offices. They are made to perform different functions. The table’s size should be measured against the available space in the office. This will ensure that the table does not take up too much space or look stuffed.
thekatynews.com
Fulshear Book Clubs Announce September Reading Selections
The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, September 12, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Old Heart, written by Peter Ferry. Call the library to check availability of print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
forwardtimes.com
Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz
ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
thekatynews.com
Houston Parks Board Breaks Ground on New Segments of Sims and Greens Bayou Greenways
Communities can look forward to enjoying new trail connections in southeast and east Houston. Houston Parks Board (HPB) is pleased to share that construction has begun on new Bayou Greenways segments along Sims Bayou and Greens Bayou. “We are excited that construction has commenced on several new spans of Bayou...
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
thekatynews.com
The Arc of Katy announces our 2022 founders award and volunteer of the year honorees
The Arc of Katy Board of Directors is pleased to recognize Marie Tsakiris with our 2022 Ann Davis Founders Award and Judy Colabella and Walt Palen as our 2022 Volunteers of the Year. The awardees will be recognized at The Arc of Katy 2022 Achieve with Us Gala on Friday,...
Houston Press
BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
Click2Houston.com
Polar Express returns to Galveston Railroad Museum; This is how to get tickets before they sell out🎅🚂☕
GALVESTON, Texas – The Polar Express Train Ride is returning this holiday season to the Galveston Railroad Museum. This immersive family-oriented experience’s popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 11, and continuing through Dec. 23. Tickets are...
papercitymag.com
Young Professional Houston Women Rally For Dress For Success In a Lively Tootsies Night
Karishma Asrani, Jay Lakhani, Courtney Harmon at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) The din in Tootsies was a sure indication that this was one lively night. And so it was when 300 women of young professional status gathered in support of Dress for Success’ youth group called Women of Wardrobe. The 19th annual Summer Soirées was a huge success, raising $15,000 for the nonprofit and serving as an introduction for many newcomers to the cause.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
thekatynews.com
Houston Symphony Announces The Final Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2 In Concert
Audiences will experience the final chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the Houston Symphony performing Alexandre Desplat’s entire score live to picture. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Jones Hall with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in Concert, the final chapter in the Harry Potter series. On Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., the Houston Symphony performs Alexandre Desplat’s GrammyÒ nominated score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
