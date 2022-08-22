ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WNCT

Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland man accused of rape faces more charges after other victims come forward

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in the fall for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app now faces more rape charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, in November after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and assaulted her at Fort Fisher.
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man convicted, sentenced in robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man has been convicted and sentenced for the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant back in November. Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and sentenced to 22-36 months in prison for his role in the robbery that happened on Nov. 26, 2021. May was identified […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

McKamey Jury Selection Begins

Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide

Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Woman found dead...
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Controversial Onslow County school board member resigning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member in one Eastern Carolina county said he is resigning. Eric Whitfield sent in his resignation letter the same day a report was due to the Onslow County School Board on whether he should be removed from office. It is effective at 11:59 p.m. on October 31st.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
WITN

Surf City police arrest man wanted in woman’s murder

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Surf City police confirm a woman was killed last night at a business, and that they have a suspect in custody, but won’t release many other details. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Phil Voorhees said 42-year-old Margaret Bracey was killed at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland PD receives new technology to streamline arrest process

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced Aug. 24 that new equipment had been installed at the station to simplify and streamline the arrest process. A Video Magistrate System, which will allow officers to appear in front of a judicial official to obtain necessary processing paperwork. The system also allows officers to bring a suspect before the magistrate for the service of a process.
LELAND, NC
WECT

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop

Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop. One of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office detention officers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. Stephon Singleton claims he was trying to stop a road rage incident and used fake blue lights he had attached to his car to do so.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

