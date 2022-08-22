Read full article on original website
Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland man accused of rape faces more charges after other victims come forward
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in the fall for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app now faces more rape charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, in November after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and assaulted her at Fort Fisher.
WECT
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer
FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor vest...
Onslow County man convicted, sentenced in robbery
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man has been convicted and sentenced for the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant back in November. Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and sentenced to 22-36 months in prison for his role in the robbery that happened on Nov. 26, 2021. May was identified […]
columbuscountynews.com
McKamey Jury Selection Begins
Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
WECT
Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide
Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Woman found dead...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Death investigation in Surf City; ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on loose
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities — including the Surf City Police Dept. and the State Bureau of Investigation — are currently on the scene investigating a death near a vape shop in Surf City. It happened near the Exotic Hemp Company on Charlie Medlin Drive. Surf...
WITN
Controversial Onslow County school board member resigning
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member in one Eastern Carolina county said he is resigning. Eric Whitfield sent in his resignation letter the same day a report was due to the Onslow County School Board on whether he should be removed from office. It is effective at 11:59 p.m. on October 31st.
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 arrests in latest drug crackdown
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down again on crime in the community. On Wednesday, officials held a press conference to announce the arrest of dozens of people on drug-related charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes and District Attorney Scott Thomas made the message clear at the press conference, don’t come […]
NC crack dealer gets 6+ years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun charges
A North Carolina crack dealer will spend more than six years in prison for drug and gun offenses, prosecutors said.
WITN
Surf City police arrest man wanted in woman’s murder
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Surf City police confirm a woman was killed last night at a business, and that they have a suspect in custody, but won’t release many other details. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Phil Voorhees said 42-year-old Margaret Bracey was killed at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50.
NC family in disbelief after jury returns not guilty verdict in murder case
Wilmington, N.C. — The family of a murder victim is in disbelief after the man who they believe is responsible was found not guilty. 25-year-old Carlton Whitley was shot to death in 2015 in Wilmington outside the apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Antonio Beatty...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
WECT
Leland PD receives new technology to streamline arrest process
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced Aug. 24 that new equipment had been installed at the station to simplify and streamline the arrest process. A Video Magistrate System, which will allow officers to appear in front of a judicial official to obtain necessary processing paperwork. The system also allows officers to bring a suspect before the magistrate for the service of a process.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WRAL
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself. A Bladen County correctional officer was fired from his job after being accused of impersonating an officer and initiating a fake traffic stop. He claims that he was trying to stop a woman who was aggressively driving from hurting someone on the road.
WECT
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him warrants in July, has been indicted for his involvement in the incident. On Monday, Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
WRAL
Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop
Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop. One of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office detention officers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. Stephon Singleton claims he was trying to stop a road rage incident and used fake blue lights he had attached to his car to do so.
