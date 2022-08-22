ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Fightful

Leon Edwards Open To Making First Title Defense Against Nate Diaz Or Jorge Masvidal: "Whoever, Whenever"

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is keeping his options open for his first title defense. Edwards spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Monday and explained that he ultimately wants to complete his trilogy with Usman next, but also wouldn't be opposed to granting a title shot to former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal either. The main concern for the Jamaican-born champion is having his first title defense in his adopted home country of England.
Fightful

Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
Fightful

Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out

The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
Fightful

Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto

In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
Fightful

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Scheduled For UFC 279

An all-action welterweight fight between, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, has been booked for UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland confirmed the bout himself via an Instagram post, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the matchup themselves. Holland is 2-0 since returning to 170 pounds earlier his year and is coming off of a second-round submission win over Tim Means at UFC Austin. Rodriguez meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former UFC title challenger, Kevin Lee, back at UFC Vegas 35 nearly a year ago.
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article

Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
Fightful

Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After 8/24 AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega unloaded on Will Ospreay after the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. On Wednesday night, Ospreay and his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Death Triangle to advance to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship. After the bell, United Empire was confronted by their opponents next week, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Once the show went off the air, Omega and Ospreay had a heated exchange.
Fightful

Trish Stratus Returns, Bayley Wins First TV Match Since 2021, Balor Beats Ziggler | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 23, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to Raw and stated that it was good to be home. Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, interrupted her and told her that she was part of the past. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka all came to the ring to give Stratus some backup, and the legend teased getting physical with Bayley.
Fightful

KUSHIDA, TJP, And More Set For 8/27 NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the card for the August 27 episode of NJPW STRONG. The presentation of the High Alert taping will continue; in the main event, KUSHIDA and Ren Narita will face The Workhorsemen. Plus, TJP will take on Mascara Dorada, and the LA Dojo (Kevin Knight and The DKC) will face The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell).
Fightful

