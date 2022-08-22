An all-action welterweight fight between, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, has been booked for UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland confirmed the bout himself via an Instagram post, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the matchup themselves. Holland is 2-0 since returning to 170 pounds earlier his year and is coming off of a second-round submission win over Tim Means at UFC Austin. Rodriguez meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former UFC title challenger, Kevin Lee, back at UFC Vegas 35 nearly a year ago.

