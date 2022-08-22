Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Leon Edwards Open To Making First Title Defense Against Nate Diaz Or Jorge Masvidal: "Whoever, Whenever"
Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is keeping his options open for his first title defense. Edwards spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Monday and explained that he ultimately wants to complete his trilogy with Usman next, but also wouldn't be opposed to granting a title shot to former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal either. The main concern for the Jamaican-born champion is having his first title defense in his adopted home country of England.
UFC・
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
NFL・
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out
The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
RELATED PEOPLE
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto
In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
Beth Phoenix Saves Edge From Rhea Ripley And The Judgment Day On 8/22 WWE Raw
Beth Phoenix saved Edge from The Judgment Day on WWE Raw. On August 22, Toronto hosted WWE Raw, and the show featured a high-profile match between hometown hero Edge and Damian Priest. In the end, after a hard-fought battle, Edge scored the win with a Spear after he dropped Priest with a Canadian Destroyer.
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Scheduled For UFC 279
An all-action welterweight fight between, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, has been booked for UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland confirmed the bout himself via an Instagram post, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the matchup themselves. Holland is 2-0 since returning to 170 pounds earlier his year and is coming off of a second-round submission win over Tim Means at UFC Austin. Rodriguez meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former UFC title challenger, Kevin Lee, back at UFC Vegas 35 nearly a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/23): 14-Match Card Features Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Max Caster
AEW Dark (8/23) Robyn & Charlette Renegade defeated Rocky Radley & Allie Recks. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Daniel Garcia defeated Westin Blake. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) defeated Ryan...
Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article
Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
IMPACT Wrestling Results (8/25/2022): VBD vs Time Machine, VXT vs. Yim & Grace, Josh Alexander & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/25/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV & YouTube. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Karl Anderson vs. Matt Taven. -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shane Haste Discusses His Time In Retribution, Says Things Got Comically Bad
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, looks back on the downfall of RETRIBUTION. On August 3, 2020, a masked group of individuals set fire to a generator on WWE Raw. A few days later, the group, which was named RETRIBUTION after its arrival on Raw, invaded SmackDown and cut the ring ropes with a chainsaw.
Trevor Murdoch Respects Nick Aldis And Credits Him With Restoring Prestige In The NWA World Championship
Trevor Murdoch reflects on his history with Nick Aldis. Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis are currently two of the top competitors in the NWA World Heavyweight Championship scene. At NWA 73, Murdoch defeated Aldis to become world champion for the first time ever. Their run-ins with one another in the...
Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After 8/24 AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega unloaded on Will Ospreay after the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. On Wednesday night, Ospreay and his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Death Triangle to advance to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship. After the bell, United Empire was confronted by their opponents next week, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Once the show went off the air, Omega and Ospreay had a heated exchange.
Trish Stratus Returns, Bayley Wins First TV Match Since 2021, Balor Beats Ziggler | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 23, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to Raw and stated that it was good to be home. Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, interrupted her and told her that she was part of the past. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka all came to the ring to give Stratus some backup, and the legend teased getting physical with Bayley.
Rob Van Dam Discusses How He Has Having A 'Rejuvenation', Recalls Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH
More than three decades after his in-ring debut, Rob Van Dam is still having fun. The former world champion continues to compete around the world for various companies. In October, he is set to perform at One Pro Wrestling's A New Twist of Fate. In an interview with Steve Fall...
KUSHIDA, TJP, And More Set For 8/27 NJPW STRONG
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the card for the August 27 episode of NJPW STRONG. The presentation of the High Alert taping will continue; in the main event, KUSHIDA and Ren Narita will face The Workhorsemen. Plus, TJP will take on Mascara Dorada, and the LA Dojo (Kevin Knight and The DKC) will face The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell).
Drew McIntyre On Johnny Gargano's WWE Return: He's Getting An Opportunity, He Deserves It
Drew McIntyre says Johnny Gargano's return to WWE is exciting, and the former NXT Champion has earned this opportunity. On the August 22 episode of WWE Raw, Gargano came back to WWE nine months after he left the company. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre was asked about...
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0