A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
cw39.com
Road Rules: Driving during weather events
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule. First, it’s important to remember...
fox26houston.com
Battleship Texas leaving La Porte for repairs at end of month
LA PORTE, Texas - Battleship Texas is leaving La Porte at the end of the month. The historic ship is scheduled to depart San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on August 31 for an extensive repair project at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston. The ship, which is...
Construction starts on Phase 2 of Katy Boardwalk District outer loop trail; entry road work nears completion
Construction has started on the second phase of an outer loop trail at the Katy Boardwalk District. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Construction has started on the second phase of a 2.3-mile outer loop trail at the 169-acre walkable, mixed-use setting known as the Katy Boardwalk District. The trail loop begins...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t see any real improvement’: Travelers still expressing frustration over Terminal E construction at IAH
HOUSTON – At Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport, the confusion caused by the airport’s $1.3 billion construction project is still causing some frustration. “Carrying a baby and a stroller... it’s kind of hard,” David Salazar said. Salazar and his family are in and out of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight
THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
portasouthjetty.com
Change in golf cart rules not on radar
A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
fox26houston.com
Harris County M.U.D. #24 issues boil water notice for customers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Harris County M.U.D. #24. According to a release, E.coli bacteria was found in the water supply on August 20. The system was resampled the same day which showed total coliform positive sample results. Officials said the...
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
cw39.com
3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island
HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September
United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
