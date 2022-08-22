ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PLANetizen

Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency

“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PASADENA, TX
cw39.com

Road Rules: Driving during weather events

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule. First, it’s important to remember...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Battleship Texas leaving La Porte for repairs at end of month

LA PORTE, Texas - Battleship Texas is leaving La Porte at the end of the month. The historic ship is scheduled to depart San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on August 31 for an extensive repair project at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston. The ship, which is...
LA PORTE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight

THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
portasouthjetty.com

Change in golf cart rules not on radar

A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County M.U.D. #24 issues boil water notice for customers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Harris County M.U.D. #24. According to a release, E.coli bacteria was found in the water supply on August 20. The system was resampled the same day which showed total coliform positive sample results. Officials said the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island

HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
GALVESTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September

United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
TEXARKANA, AR

