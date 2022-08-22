ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combo for Florida A&M Game

North Carolina is going with a classic look for its 2022 season opener. On Thursday, UNC announced its uniform combination for the showdown vs. Florida A&M on Saturday evening at 8 pm in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels enter the season trying to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021 that finished with a bad loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

FSU football: Top 10 bold predictions for 2022 season

FSU football will be looking to get back to respectability in 2022. We give our top 10 BOLD season predictions for the Noles. Notice the word BOLD for these FSU football season predictions, so they are supposed to be out of the ordinary. Last year’s version can be read here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
QUITMAN, GA
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness. 6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Ingredients. 4 boneless skinless chicken...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update

In the spotlight: Mrs.Rankins's fried chicken recipe. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. As of 11pm, TPD is still working to communicate with the barricaded suspect and have not yet apprehended him. TCC Healthcare Funding. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT. Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show. FSU Women’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview

The umbrella weather sticks around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has his Tropical Thoughts for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug.23. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By...
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County primary election results

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
