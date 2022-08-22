North Carolina is going with a classic look for its 2022 season opener. On Thursday, UNC announced its uniform combination for the showdown vs. Florida A&M on Saturday evening at 8 pm in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels enter the season trying to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021 that finished with a bad loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO