Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combo for Florida A&M Game
North Carolina is going with a classic look for its 2022 season opener. On Thursday, UNC announced its uniform combination for the showdown vs. Florida A&M on Saturday evening at 8 pm in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels enter the season trying to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021 that finished with a bad loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent
The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south GA to pay attention to.
FSU football: Top 10 bold predictions for 2022 season
FSU football will be looking to get back to respectability in 2022. We give our top 10 BOLD season predictions for the Noles. Notice the word BOLD for these FSU football season predictions, so they are supposed to be out of the ordinary. Last year’s version can be read here.
Duquesne head coach, players speak prior to Florida State matchup
The Dukes are confident ahead of a showdown with the Seminoles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
WCTV
Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness. 6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Ingredients. 4 boneless skinless chicken...
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update
In the spotlight: Mrs.Rankins's fried chicken recipe. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. As of 11pm, TPD is still working to communicate with the barricaded suspect and have not yet apprehended him. TCC Healthcare Funding. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT. Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show. FSU Women’s...
WCTV
Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview
The umbrella weather sticks around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has his Tropical Thoughts for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug.23. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
WCTV
Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
floridapolitics.com
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County primary election results
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0