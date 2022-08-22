Read full article on original website
Analyzing the Bruins Through Brian Burke’s Eyes
Brian Burke has seen just about everything during his hockey career. From his time as a player to becoming a Harvard-educated lawyer to his time in front offices across the league, Burke is well-known. In 2020, he published his book, Burke’s Law: A Life in Hockey, where he highlighted various moments of his career, including his design for the ideal NHL roster. This breakdown is what Burke says he used to construct his teams, most notably the 2007 Stanley Cup Champion Anaheim Ducks . This is one of my favorite books, so I wanted to adopt Burke’s model and apply it to the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.
NHL
Zegras, Nurse star on cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Ducks center joined by Canada forward, who is first woman to receive honor from video game. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse made history after EA Sports announced the two forwards as the cover stars of NHL 23 on Wednesday. Zegras is the first Anaheim Ducks player to be featured on...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Plans for Team’s Top-6
The hours keep ticking by. In less than 50 days, the Boston Bruins will be playing a meaningful game as they open up their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Missing from that lineup will be mainstays Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy , along with Matt Grzelcyk. As fans have looked towards opening night, questions have surrounded about how the Bruins’ lines will look under new head coach, Jim Montgomery.
BOSTON BRUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox
There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: 'Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team'
Finally, there is a resolution to Kevin Durant's trade demand. He and Kyrie Irving will return for another season in Brooklyn, which has long seemed like the most likely outcome to this saga. It's also best for both sides and makes the Nets championship contenders. FanDuel Sportsbook now gives them ...
Flawed Flyers present obstacles for Tortorella
One month from now, the John Tortorella era begins when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on September 24th, 2022 in at the Wells Fargo Center. There are still a ton more questions than answers surrounding this team. Ultimately, can Tortorella make lemonade from the lemons he received?
Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors
BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
Expert ranks New York Rangers prospect pipeline 9 in the NHL
The New York Rangers have started their transition from a rebuilding team to a contender thanks to their impressive run last season. A year that saw them battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division up until the last few weeks. Gerard Gallant’s troops finished in second place with a...
Leddy, Haula among NHL players at Minnesota Special Hockey showcase
EDINA, Minn. -- Kendall Thiede made her allegiances known as soon as she took the ice. "I'm not high-fiving any St. Louis Blues players!" the Minnesota Wild fan and Minnesota Special Hockey player said Monday before skating with NHL players in the fifth annual Minnesota Special Hockey showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and Division I players with ties to Minnesota.
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
The cream of the crop basketball players from New England play in this pickup league
MILLIS — Jackson McKersie had never played basketball before. His father, John, was a Division I hockey goalie at Boston University in the 90s. So naturally the Millis resident followed in his father’s footsteps. ...
Thunder No.2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury
As was feared, Chet Holmgren, the highly-touted No.2 pick of the Thunder out of Gonzaga, is lost for the season due to a foot injury suffered in a recent pro-am game, the team announced Thursday. Holmgren suffered an injury to ligaments around the Lisfranc joint, a band of tissue that...
Reports: Cavaliers have tested waters of Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the more promising young cores in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen along the front line and the just-resigned Darius Garland at the point. They also have Lauri Markkanen, who is just 25, plus other interesting young players on the roster, such as Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro. The Cavaliers have a promising future.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
