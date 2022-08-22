ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Carthage, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
City
Desoto, TX
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.22): Tompkins takes over No. 1 spot in Class 6A, Conroe breaks into Top 5

With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings. Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Gridiron Football#Texas High School#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland starves off elimination against Iowa, will play Pennsylvania again

The Pearland Little League team poses with the Pearland Police and Fire departments chiefs. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland All Stars’ season is still alive after shutting out Iowa on Aug. 23. The All Stars defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0 and will move on to face off a familiar opponent on Aug. 24. Pearland jumped out early first, getting traffic on the bases, but Davenport, Iowa, was able to keep the All Stars off the scoreboard after a groundout from infielder Austin Cummings. Through the first two innings, both teams were scoreless despite threatening with runners on base until the top of the third inning when infielder Kaiden Shelton hit a homerun to left field that put the All Stars up 1-0. In the fourth inning, the All Stars gained a couple insurance runs. The first came off a dropped third strike from Iowa that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it allowed outfielder Landon Karel to go home and add a run. Then, catcher Ethan Richardson hit a hard ground ball to bring outfielder Manny Castillo home. At the top of the sixth inning, Castillo tripled on a line drive to right field. He later came home to score on a wild pitch from Iowa to give Pearland the four-run cushion. Jacob Zurek pitched the first three innings for Pearland allowing only one hit. The All Stars gave up only two hits as a team in the victory. Pearland will play against Mid Atlantic champions Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, who Pearland defeated in its first game in the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24 and will air on ESPN.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Former Houston Texans team president Jamey Rootes dead at 56

HOUSTON (CW39) — Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has died, the team and his family announced on Monday. Jamey’s wife, Melissa, posted a statement on social media confirming that Jamey died “after a battle with mental health issues.” He was 56. “Jamey was best known...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fox26houston.com

HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights

HOUSTON - The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands. This year’s event includes 2,100 band members from all over the country including Prairie View A&M University, Southern University,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
HOUSTON, TX
B106

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including One That Steals Your Phone

First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy