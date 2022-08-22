The Pearland Little League team poses with the Pearland Police and Fire departments chiefs. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland All Stars’ season is still alive after shutting out Iowa on Aug. 23. The All Stars defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0 and will move on to face off a familiar opponent on Aug. 24. Pearland jumped out early first, getting traffic on the bases, but Davenport, Iowa, was able to keep the All Stars off the scoreboard after a groundout from infielder Austin Cummings. Through the first two innings, both teams were scoreless despite threatening with runners on base until the top of the third inning when infielder Kaiden Shelton hit a homerun to left field that put the All Stars up 1-0. In the fourth inning, the All Stars gained a couple insurance runs. The first came off a dropped third strike from Iowa that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it allowed outfielder Landon Karel to go home and add a run. Then, catcher Ethan Richardson hit a hard ground ball to bring outfielder Manny Castillo home. At the top of the sixth inning, Castillo tripled on a line drive to right field. He later came home to score on a wild pitch from Iowa to give Pearland the four-run cushion. Jacob Zurek pitched the first three innings for Pearland allowing only one hit. The All Stars gave up only two hits as a team in the victory. Pearland will play against Mid Atlantic champions Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, who Pearland defeated in its first game in the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24 and will air on ESPN.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO