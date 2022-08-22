Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Games across Texas: Where to see top prospects face off in Week 1 of the season
The Texas high school football season is back. After an offseason that lasted seemingly forever, the year begins this weekend with games from Thursday to Saturday. Many of the teams will play well into December with the state championships not long before Christmas. And they want as much tuneup for long postseason runs as possible.
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.22): Tompkins takes over No. 1 spot in Class 6A, Conroe breaks into Top 5
With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings. Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Pearland starves off elimination against Iowa, will play Pennsylvania again
The Pearland Little League team poses with the Pearland Police and Fire departments chiefs. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland All Stars’ season is still alive after shutting out Iowa on Aug. 23. The All Stars defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0 and will move on to face off a familiar opponent on Aug. 24. Pearland jumped out early first, getting traffic on the bases, but Davenport, Iowa, was able to keep the All Stars off the scoreboard after a groundout from infielder Austin Cummings. Through the first two innings, both teams were scoreless despite threatening with runners on base until the top of the third inning when infielder Kaiden Shelton hit a homerun to left field that put the All Stars up 1-0. In the fourth inning, the All Stars gained a couple insurance runs. The first came off a dropped third strike from Iowa that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it allowed outfielder Landon Karel to go home and add a run. Then, catcher Ethan Richardson hit a hard ground ball to bring outfielder Manny Castillo home. At the top of the sixth inning, Castillo tripled on a line drive to right field. He later came home to score on a wild pitch from Iowa to give Pearland the four-run cushion. Jacob Zurek pitched the first three innings for Pearland allowing only one hit. The All Stars gave up only two hits as a team in the victory. Pearland will play against Mid Atlantic champions Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, who Pearland defeated in its first game in the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24 and will air on ESPN.
Sugar Land, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Terry High School football team will have a game with Clements High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cw39.com
Former Houston Texans team president Jamey Rootes dead at 56
HOUSTON (CW39) — Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has died, the team and his family announced on Monday. Jamey’s wife, Melissa, posted a statement on social media confirming that Jamey died “after a battle with mental health issues.” He was 56. “Jamey was best known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights
HOUSTON - The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands. This year’s event includes 2,100 band members from all over the country including Prairie View A&M University, Southern University,...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Houston Press
BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
MySanAntonio
The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including One That Steals Your Phone
First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
Comments / 0