Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Several HISD Magnet students accidentally dropped from bus routes
HISD officials said they are currently assigning students to alternate routes, but it is unknown how many students are affected.
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted for
Humble ISD sent out an e-mail to parents this morning advising them that both Humble Middle School and Whispering Pines Elementary were placed in "Secure the Perimeter Status" Thursday morning. This was triggered by a report of a bullet entering a nearby resident's home.
defendernetwork.com
TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments
There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
cw39.com
METRO to increase service with school back in session
HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO is adding more routes this month to increase service for local buses, Park & Ride and the curb2curb routes. In order to better accommodate passengers now the school is back in session, METRO has added trips to the following routes:. 7 West Airport. 47 Hillcroft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
cw39.com
HPD searching for man involved in multiple aggravated robberies in southeast Houston and Spring Branch
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in the City of Houston. Two robberies in one day. Local police said that on Friday, August 19, of this year, 6:46 p.m., the...
For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and the Pete and Thomas Foundation have just been revealed as the community partners for the very first “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour. The Pete and Thomas Foundation states …
cw39.com
3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island
HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
IN THIS ARTICLE
HISD makes changes for more inclusivity at board meetings: 'Should've happened a long time ago'
The changes are to reach the students and their families, as data shows that 62% of the student body is Hispanic, many of whom speak a different language at home.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
cw39.com
Mosquito spraying in Rosenberg starts Thursday
HOUSTON (CW39) — The mosquitoes are back! ‘Tis the season for those pesky blood-suckers to search you out for a quick bite. But, mosquitoes also spread the deadly West Nile Virus, and one community wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. The City of Rosenberg starts its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
defendernetwork.com
HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU
With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
cw39.com
Road Rules: Driving during weather events
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule. First, it’s important to remember...
cw39.com
Houston weather: localized heavy rain today, ‘wet at times’ pattern for several more days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More downpours are expected in the Greater Houston area Wednesday. Some areas west of Houston picked up a quick one to three inches of rain before sunrise, while many other areas were left dry. That’s the nature of our current weather pattern. WATCH LIVE. Because...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
cw39.com
Hurricane Harvey symposium highlights lessons learned
HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Flood Control District estimates that a trillion gallons of water fell on county land during Hurricane Harvey’s devastating and deadly flooding around this time in August of 2017. About 1,020 homes, businesses, and other buildings were inundated. While the storm was historic,...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Comments / 0