ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments

There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

METRO to increase service with school back in session

HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO is adding more routes this month to increase service for local buses, Park & Ride and the curb2curb routes. In order to better accommodate passengers now the school is back in session, METRO has added trips to the following routes:. 7 West Airport. 47 Hillcroft.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
cw39.com

3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island

HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Crime#School Safety#K12#Marshall Middle School#Hisd Police
cw39.com

Mosquito spraying in Rosenberg starts Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) — The mosquitoes are back! ‘Tis the season for those pesky blood-suckers to search you out for a quick bite. But, mosquitoes also spread the deadly West Nile Virus, and one community wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. The City of Rosenberg starts its...
ROSENBERG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
defendernetwork.com

HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU

With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road Rules: Driving during weather events

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule. First, it’s important to remember...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Harvey symposium highlights lessons learned

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Flood Control District estimates that a trillion gallons of water fell on county land during Hurricane Harvey’s devastating and deadly flooding around this time in August of 2017. About 1,020 homes, businesses, and other buildings were inundated. While the storm was historic,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PASADENA, TX
cw39.com

High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy