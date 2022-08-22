White Sox to promote top prospect Colson Montgomery, others to Double-A Birmingham

(670 The Score) The White Sox will promote 13 prospects to Double-A Birmingham, MLB.com reported Monday, including shortstop Colson Montgomery, who's their top prospect.

The significant number of promotions to Birmingham comes as the White Sox seek to centralize their development for certain coveted prospects with a concept similar what their alternate site was like during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

“We’re really proud of some of the accomplishments we’ve made on the player development side and the strides that our players have made in the last couple of months,” White Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz told MLB.com . “And now to kind of bring that to life in Double-A for the last month is something that’s motivating for our staff, our organization, certainly I hope for our players that will be part of this.”

The 20-year-old Montgomery was the No. 22 overall pick of the White Sox in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He's rated as the No. 60 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. Montgomery is hitting .295 with an .858 OPS with the White Sox's affiliates in Kannapolis and Winston-Salem this season.

The White Sox are also promoting third baseman Bryan Ramos, outfielder Luis Mieses, outfielder Duke Ellis, third baseman Wes Kath, third baseman DJ Gladney, infielder Wilfred Veras, right-hander Kohl Simas, catcher Adam Hackenberg, catcher Tyler Osik, right-hander Jared Kelley, right-hander Norge Vera and right-hander Andrew Dalquist to Birmingham.

