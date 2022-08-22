ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox to promote top prospect Colson Montgomery, others to Double-A Birmingham

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYRoT_0hQhBQ8800

(670 The Score) The White Sox will promote 13 prospects to Double-A Birmingham, MLB.com reported Monday, including shortstop Colson Montgomery, who's their top prospect.

The significant number of promotions to Birmingham comes as the White Sox seek to centralize their development for certain coveted prospects with a concept similar what their alternate site was like during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

“We’re really proud of some of the accomplishments we’ve made on the player development side and the strides that our players have made in the last couple of months,” White Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz told MLB.com . “And now to kind of bring that to life in Double-A for the last month is something that’s motivating for our staff, our organization, certainly I hope for our players that will be part of this.”

The 20-year-old Montgomery was the No. 22 overall pick of the White Sox in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He's rated as the No. 60 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. Montgomery is hitting .295 with an .858 OPS with the White Sox's affiliates in Kannapolis and Winston-Salem this season.

The White Sox are also promoting third baseman Bryan Ramos, outfielder Luis Mieses, outfielder Duke Ellis, third baseman Wes Kath, third baseman DJ Gladney, infielder Wilfred Veras, right-hander Kohl Simas, catcher Adam Hackenberg, catcher Tyler Osik, right-hander Jared Kelley, right-hander Norge Vera and right-hander Andrew Dalquist to Birmingham.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Kelley
Person
Chris Getz
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Mlb Draft#The White Sox
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy