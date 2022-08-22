SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday, which means it’s Pet of the Week!

Jake is a two-month-old lab mix.

He has been neutered and up to date on all his shots.

It is $195 to adopt Jake. The price includes Jake being neutered, microchipped, and being up to date on all her vaccines. You will receive a voucher to go back to get her rabies shots. You will also get a voucher for a six-night stay at Southport Kennels.

If you are interested in adopting Jake, go to the Spartanburg Humane Society and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here .

