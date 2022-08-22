Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Rid of the Yellow Triangle Warning on a Windows Drive
Do you see a yellow warning triangle on one of your Windows drives? If so, are you wondering what it means, and if you should even worry about it?. If you're concerned about your data, don't fret. Let's explore what this yellow warning sign on your Windows drive means, and how to get rid of it.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Might Stop Giving Its Windows Updates Weird Names
If catching up on the latest Windows update news leaves you confused with all the letters and numbers, rejoice; they may be on the way out. An eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted Microsoft referring to the Windows 11 22H2 update as the more palatable "Windows 11 2022 update," and it may be a sign of things to come.
makeuseof.com
Firefox vs. Opera: Which Browser Is Better for Security?
When it comes to personal cybersecurity and privacy, a reliable and secure browser can make all the difference. However, picking the right one is not easy. Firefox and Opera have been around for ages, and though neither of them is as popular as Google Chrome, they are often touted as good alternatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Convert EXR Files to JPG Images on Windows 11
EXR (otherwise known as OpenEXR) is a rare raster image format established by Industrial Light & Magic, a Lucasfilm visual effects division. It is a high-quality HDR image format primarily utilized in the graphics industry for animations and visual effects. Some photographers seeking brighter pictures that retain more detail also use the EXR format.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Game Stuttering on Windows 11
It's all fun playing games on your PC until the game stutters and crashes, leaving you both frustrated and confused. Users of Windows 11 have been experiencing similar problems, with most of the games installed on their computers stuttering without any obvious reason. Worry not, as in this guide we'll explore the potential causes of the problem and discuss troubleshooting methods you can use in the event you encounter it.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Handwriting Tool in Windows 11
The handwriting tool is part of the touch keyboard in Windows. You can use it to write on the screen with a stylus or similar, and it will convert that handwriting into text. The handwriting panel is already easy to use, but these tips will make it even easier to insert text using a stylus on a touchscreen device.
makeuseof.com
How to Password Protect a Folder on Windows 11
Microsoft offers a lot of added security with Windows 11, thanks to its underlying TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) hardware requirement. However, you may still want to add an extra layer of security to safeguard important documents and media. Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not let you directly lock (password protect) a folder, but there are a few workarounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Force Windows 11 to Always Use Your Default Browser
Windows 11 allows you to change the default browser to something other than Edge. Unfortunately, the change doesn't apply in all situations. Clicking links in certain widgets and several other places will result in Edge opening rather than your chosen browser. The only way around this annoying discrepancy is to...
makeuseof.com
How to Make Thunderbird Look Like Webmail
Mozilla Thunderbird is a free and open-source alternative to Microsoft Outlook. But unfortunately, as a full-blown professional email application, the default interface is often too complicated for millions of users simply who want a personal, single-address email client with basic address book functionality. Thankfully, Thunderbird is highly customizable. A series...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Options From the Windows "Ctrl + Alt + Del" Screen
When you press the Ctrl + Alt + Del keys, you’d usually see options such as Lock, Switch User, Sign Out, and Task Manager. But did you know you can add or remove some of these options?. In this article, we’ll show you the various ways to add or...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Ping Sweeper in Python
Python is a versatile programming language that you can use to write different types of GUI and CLI-based applications. If you’re new to Python, there’s no better way to reinforce your learning than by working on mini-projects. A great sample Python project to write is a ping sweeper,...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use the Ghost Blogging Platform on Raspberry Pi
Blogging platforms allow you to express your thoughts and opinions to the world at large—no matter what your area of expertise or interest, you can push your know-how out there and have it read by thousands, or even millions of people. Ghost is one of the best blogging platforms and content management systems available, and with a little effort, you can use Ghost to help you create and administer a blog from your Raspberry Pi.
makeuseof.com
How to Connect and Sync Nintendo Switch Controllers
The Nintendo Switch is a console that gives you a lot of freedom about playing either on the go or at home. Its Joy-Con controllers offer different ways of playing that truly set them apart from Xbox and PlayStation controllers. You'll want to get set up with connecting your Joy-Cons...
makeuseof.com
How Many Downloads Are You Allowed on Netflix?
Netflix offers downloads so that subscribers can watch content offline. This is ideal for anyone who needs entertaining when away from a reliable internet connection. While the library of downloaded content on Netflix is extensive, there are limits in place that all account holders should be aware of... How Many...
makeuseof.com
How to Update Your Xbox One Controllers and Series X|S Controllers
Ensuring that your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers are updated to the latest firmware is a great way to ensure your controller's performance and iron out any potential problems you may be experiencing. If you have ever wondered how to update your Xbox controller, we can help. How...
makeuseof.com
What Does the "Windows Resource Protection Found Corrupt Files" Error Mean, and How Do You Fix It?
Windows comes with several built-in troubleshooting utilities that scan your system for potential issues, identify inconsistencies, and attempt to fix system-related problems without needing your input. And while most of these tools typically do their job well, there are times that they can act up. When a specific system tool...
makeuseof.com
Is It Okay to Disable the Windows Search Service? Should You?
The Windows Search Service is a very basic and very integral part of the Windows operating system. So why do some people want to disable it? And more importantly, what are the advantages of disabling Windows Search Service and is it safe to do so?. Let's have a look at...
makeuseof.com
Where Can You Buy a Raspberry Pi?
Raspberry Pis are difficult to get hold of in 2022, leaving makers, tinkerers, and home-server enthusiasts searching for reasonably priced hardware. But don't despair: we've searched high and low to find places that have Raspberry Pis in stock. Why Is It So Hard to Buy a Raspberry Pi?. The Raspberry...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Zoom Effect in PowerPoint
PowerPoint offers many ways to make your presentations more interesting, and the zoom tool is one of the best, as it's attractive and practical. Let’s explore what this feature is and how to use its zoom effect in your PowerPoint projects to quickly jump between slides, draw attention to important sections, and more.
Comments / 0