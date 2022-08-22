ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bT1p_0hQhA8XK00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – Sometimes, you just need to stop, listen to the music and smell the fried chicken.

This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View is hosting its Bluegrass and Fried Chicken festival. Shows Friday night, a Saturday matinee and a Saturday evening in the 1,000 seat arena will be offset by, you guessed it, fried chicken served at the on-site Skillet Restaurant.

State officials announce new director for Arkansas State Parks

Headliners are Missy Raines & Alleghany, a 10-time international Bluegrass Music award-winner, and The Dillards, long famous for traditional tunes. (Some might recall the Dillards performing as The Darlings on the Andy Griffith television show.)

Mountain View artists Ozark Strangers, Spillwater Drive, The Ozark Legacy and Sylamore Special will also perform.

Little Rock opens new tree house at Riverfront Park

Tickets are $50 for both days, $25 for Friday-only or $35 for Saturday-only and may be purchased online . Family passes are available for two adults and children under 18. All-day admission includes entry to the park’s Craft Village and gardens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
KARK

Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Mountain View, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Mountain View, AR
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
onlyinark.com

Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville

Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Listen To The Music#Food Drink#Skillet Restaurant#Missy Raines Alleghany#Ozark Strangers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whiterivernow.com

Free concert, fish fry announced

John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
CHARLOTTE, AR
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy