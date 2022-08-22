ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear, lawmakers announce $212 million for 6-month rebuild effort in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky lawmakers Wednesday after calling for a special legislative session to bring relief to eastern Kentucky. During this time, Beshear announced $212.7 million will be spent over the next six months in an effort to rebuild areas damaged by the floods that began July 26, according to a release by the governor’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
City
Sharpsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Society
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Looking back at ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley and his Ky. connections

Elvis Presley is, of course, one of the most recognizable names in the history of entertainment. Growing up in Kentucky, I noticed those around me often spoke of Elvis as if he was one of our state’s own celebrities. Now at the recent 45th anniversary of his 1977 death, I wondered what real-life connections he, in fact, did have with the Bluegrass State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'We're gonna need a lot of sustained help': Beshear calls special session for eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Nearly a month after catastrophic flooding devastated areas of eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session. The governor said he had been speaking with state leaders since the storm hit to come up with a safe fund much like the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which the state can keep money in to help the counties affected.
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Randy Owen
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wkms.org

About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse

More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
MAYFIELD, KY
middlesboronews.com

Covid picture in Kentucky looking up

For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
yieldpro.com

West Shore acquires fifth apartment community in Kentucky

West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Bridle Creek Apartments, an upscale apartment community in Lexington, Kentucky. This is West Shore’s fourth acquisition in Lexington and fifth in Kentucky. The company’s other Kentucky properties include Enclave Hartland, Hamburg Farms, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington, and Haven on Tucker in Louisville. West Shore now owns and operates over 40 properties with over 13,500 units in seven states.
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine

Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
KENTUCKY STATE
