ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

K-9 helps nab New Iberia man in possession of pot and a handgun

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kowgd_0hQh9xSA00

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Trevor Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.

That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River.

Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving

An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle.

Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver and there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

“The deputy concluded that further investigation was warranted and requested a K-9 at the location,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office .

The K-9 search led deputies to take a look through the vehicle.

APSO says, “A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana and one large caliber handgun.”

After the arrest, Trevor Michael Proulx was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and charged with the crimes listed below:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Trespass

APSO says Proulx remains behind bars while awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
DUSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, burglary charges among Monday arrests

Local police agencies reported six arrests Monday and early Tuesday, including a Morgan City man accused of theft and burglary. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 58 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Law Enforcement#K 9#Pierre Part#Apso#Nexstar Media Inc
theadvocate.com

One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
DUSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Drive-by shooting vehicle identified, suspects fled after chase

On Wednesday morning, Bogalusa Police Department officials announced updated information in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder of Veronique Allen, 50, of Bogalusa. Early in the investigation, BPD detectives were reportedly able to identify the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left Allen dead at 1421 Main St. Surveillance...
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in car burglaries

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, due to a recent uptick of vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish, Sheriff Mike Couvillon is urging residents of Vermilion Parish to please be vigilant in securing their vehicles. Whenever possible, it’s important to store vehicles in a...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police searching for runaway teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas. Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy