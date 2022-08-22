ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

How Much Is Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe Actually Worth?

As one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate Middleton's wardrobe is seriously hard-working. Whether she's attending a red carpet premiere, and is escorted up the stairs by Tom Cruise, or cheering from the stands at the Commonwealth Games, she always chooses something polished and perfectly appropriate. But have you ever wondered how much her most influential outfits are actually worth? SO-SURE, the insurance provider, has crunched the numbers. Analysing social media, as well as data from Google Trends, SO-SURE looked at the royal's most 'talked-about' appearances, then calculated what their insurance value would be. Can you guess which one clocked in at nearly £15,000? Keep scrolling to find out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Celeste Ng
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Sam Claflin
Person
Stevie Nicks
Grazia

Harry Styles’s Accent: An Investigation

A short clip of Harry Styles making his big screen leading man bow in Don't Worry Darling – the psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde – has caused something of a stir beyond the usual swooning. 'What is that accent?', asked one Twitter user. 'Which one?', replied another.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy