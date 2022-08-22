Read full article on original website
WSAW
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
UPMATTERS
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
947jackfm.com
wearegreenbay.com
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
Fox11online.com
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WSAW
3 killed in Adams County crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection.
WBAY Green Bay
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
whby.com
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
WBAY Green Bay
Teen ejected in rollover crash continues recovery
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant
An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Manawa teen recovering from crash
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deceased Person Found in Rib Mountain
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found shortly before noon Monday in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the Town of Rib Mountain. The scene remains under active investigation by the...
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
WSAW
Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today. Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down. Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
