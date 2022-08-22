Read full article on original website
lee street
3d ago
🤣🤣🤣🤣 this a joke!! Why have Shad White responded to the 80 requests to give data on how the Fatherhood and Two parents home improved those reports?? The state pay 15 million dollars for that fraud program (4 million TNAF welfare cash!!!) This was in 2021. These vultures don't care about anything but stealing money for themselves
desotocountynews.com
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
deltanews.tv
New report shows Mississippi’s highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 governors
(The Center Square) – A new report from a public policy institute shows that Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 U.S. governors. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has released its annual Fat Cat Report, which provides a glimpse of what public officials are being paid, and it reflects on how large pay increases are being doled out to those employees.
Application deadline approaching for Mississippi teacher loan repayment
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Time is running out for Mississippi teachers to apply to have part of their loans repaid by the state. The second annual application cycle for the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program will close Sept. 15. Only first-year teachers holding a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license are eligible to apply […]
Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child’s public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group is suing the state to try to block the program the Republican-led Legislature created and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law earlier this year. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” During a hearing before Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin, Marsaw testified that she pays taxes.
Eligible Alabama families set to receive summer P-EBT benefits this week
Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program.
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
Hinds County applying for federal rental assistance
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County is looking to apply for more money to help neighbors who qualify get some rent relief. Officials said they’re in the process of applying for millions of dollars. Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Hinds County is in the process of looking into applying for […]
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Don’t drain the mighty Mississippi
California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona are in an increasing drought and water shortage because water sources like Lake Mead are drying up. Some lawmakers have suggested a water pipeline to transport excess water from the Mississippi River to Lake Mead. While this seems like a good idea on paper, it...
fox40jackson.com
Horhn says state could take ‘swift action’ if city doesn’t address water issues by next session
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – One state senator says the clock is ticking for Jackson to get a handle on its water problems, or the state could be forced to act. District 26 Sen. John Horhn needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to shore up its water system and present it to the legislature in time for the next session.
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
Mississippi’s felony voting ban upheld by Court of Appeals
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Center for Justice announced the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a provision in Mississippi’s Constitution that permanently bans people from voting who were convicted of certain felonies. “This provision was a part of the 1890 plan to take the vote away from Black people who […]
Oxford Eagle
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
Tax rebates 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $300 to be sent out in just weeks
Eligible residents in Illinois will begin to receive property tax and income tax rebates starting the week of Sept. 12.
Jackson Free Press
Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
Jackson Free Press
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta
JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
