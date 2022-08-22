Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
8 N.J.-based companies rank on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list
Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings for its America’s Best Employers by State on Wednesday, with insurance, health care and higher education organizations ranking highest on the New Jersey List. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500...
NJ health official cautions against use of unregulated cannabis cousin
Before recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey earlier this year, a similar product that is technically considered hemp was being sold across the Garden State, in head shops, convenience stores and even in some gas stations. The product known as delta-8 is derived from the same plant as marijuana,...
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
jerseydigs.com
New Nitpicky Alcohol Rules Squeezing Jersey City Breweries and Small Businesses
A number of nitpicky rules took effect last month that restrict the way New Jersey breweries can run their business, stifling one of the state’s fastest-growing industries. The list of special conditions handed down by the Division of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) prohibits things like food trucks, caps the number of special events held at a venue, and even limits the size of their televisions.
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
roi-nj.com
420 Expo, 3-day event aiming to bring understanding of cannabis industry, coming to N.J.
Calling it an effort to bring “taboo topics” around cannabis out in the open, J. Handy announced he will be hosting the 420 Expo from Sept. 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Handy, who founded the EXXXOTICA adult-themed events in 2006 to help...
roi-nj.com
Tech Trends: NJEDA hosts successful Founders & Funders event after pandemic hiatus
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority Founders & Funders event recently brought together some 35 startup founders and 27 angels and venture capitalists who invest in New Jersey companies. Most founders had several meetings scheduled with investors, each lasting 10 minutes. NJTechWeekly.com has been following Founders & Funders events for...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
headynj.com
The 420 Expo, NJ’s 1st BYOC Consumer Cannabis Convention
There isn’t a better way to celebrate New Jersey’s cannabis legalization than the 420 Expo, the first-ever consumer cannabis convention at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison September 16-18, 2022. Presented by Wakit Grinders, the 420 Expo will be a celebration of all things cannabis...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
roi-nj.com
Foundation for Health Advancement collaborates with Cooper to support health-related innovation
Foundation for Health Advancement and Cooper University Health Care announced the organizations will work together to develop opportunities to advance breakthrough biomedical research and technologies within the Cooper University Health Care system. “As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, the addition of Cooper University Health Care further...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
roi-nj.com
Newsweek recognizes 10 from N.J. as top addiction treatment providers
Ten facilities from New Jersey have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. One of them, Recovery Centers of America‘s treatment facility at Raritan Bay, was among the centers that took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 18-24, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 18-24, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial
When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
Should NJ Ditch Front License Plate Requirement On Vehicles?
Are you for New Jersey becoming a state where back and front license plates aren't required? It could happen!. According to NJ.com, a new bill has just proposed that we ditch the requirement for New Jersey vehicles to have front license plates. If passed by state legislature, New Jersey would be added to a list of 20 other states that only require a back license plate.
987thecoast.com
New Jersey American Water Company Raising Rates This Year
There is an agreement between the New Jersey American Water Company and the State of New Jersey for a rate hike. The company will realize over $45 million in new revenue courtesy of the rate hike. The average customer will pay nearly three dollars a month for water from the utility.
