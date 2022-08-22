ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

8 N.J.-based companies rank on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list

Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings for its America’s Best Employers by State on Wednesday, with insurance, health care and higher education organizations ranking highest on the New Jersey List. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500...
HEALTH
jerseydigs.com

New Nitpicky Alcohol Rules Squeezing Jersey City Breweries and Small Businesses

A number of nitpicky rules took effect last month that restrict the way New Jersey breweries can run their business, stifling one of the state’s fastest-growing industries. The list of special conditions handed down by the Division of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) prohibits things like food trucks, caps the number of special events held at a venue, and even limits the size of their televisions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Connecticut State
NJ.com

You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Tech Trends: NJEDA hosts successful Founders & Funders event after pandemic hiatus

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority Founders & Funders event recently brought together some 35 startup founders and 27 angels and venture capitalists who invest in New Jersey companies. Most founders had several meetings scheduled with investors, each lasting 10 minutes. NJTechWeekly.com has been following Founders & Funders events for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Markets#Business Industry#Linus Business
headynj.com

The 420 Expo, NJ’s 1st BYOC Consumer Cannabis Convention

There isn’t a better way to celebrate New Jersey’s cannabis legalization than the 420 Expo, the first-ever consumer cannabis convention at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison September 16-18, 2022. Presented by Wakit Grinders, the 420 Expo will be a celebration of all things cannabis...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
SCIENCE
roi-nj.com

Foundation for Health Advancement collaborates with Cooper to support health-related innovation

Foundation for Health Advancement and Cooper University Health Care announced the organizations will work together to develop opportunities to advance breakthrough biomedical research and technologies within the Cooper University Health Care system. “As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, the addition of Cooper University Health Care further...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
roi-nj.com

Newsweek recognizes 10 from N.J. as top addiction treatment providers

Ten facilities from New Jersey have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. One of them, Recovery Centers of America‘s treatment facility at Raritan Bay, was among the centers that took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial

When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
94.5 PST

Should NJ Ditch Front License Plate Requirement On Vehicles?

Are you for New Jersey becoming a state where back and front license plates aren't required? It could happen!. According to NJ.com, a new bill has just proposed that we ditch the requirement for New Jersey vehicles to have front license plates. If passed by state legislature, New Jersey would be added to a list of 20 other states that only require a back license plate.
POLITICS
987thecoast.com

New Jersey American Water Company Raising Rates This Year

There is an agreement between the New Jersey American Water Company and the State of New Jersey for a rate hike. The company will realize over $45 million in new revenue courtesy of the rate hike. The average customer will pay nearly three dollars a month for water from the utility.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy