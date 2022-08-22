Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Freelance Cloud Engineer: What It Is and How to Become One
Cloud technology has gone global because companies frequently scale up their resources to match this fast-paced world. As a result, the demand for cloud computing expertise has skyrocketed, and so also the need for cloud engineers. Large companies, however, extend these roles to freelance cloud engineers to manage and fast-track their operations.
JOBS・
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Calendar Apps for Time Management
Learning how to manage time is a skill that requires discipline and considerable effort. It's a constant struggle for many people to manage their time effectively, meet deadlines, and make sure that they uphold their commitments. While technology can't teach you discipline just yet, there are some aids that you...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a CRUD API With Golang's Gin and MongoDB
Golang is one of the top-paying, in-demand programming languages with many applications. When paired with frameworks like Gin, Revel, and gorilla/mux, you can easily create an API with Go. Learn how to create a CRUD API in Golang using the Gin HTTP framework. Initial Setup and Installation. Get started with...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Might Stop Giving Its Windows Updates Weird Names
If catching up on the latest Windows update news leaves you confused with all the letters and numbers, rejoice; they may be on the way out. An eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted Microsoft referring to the Windows 11 22H2 update as the more palatable "Windows 11 2022 update," and it may be a sign of things to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Administrative Interfaces to Manage Linux Servers
The biggest problem for Linux system and server administrators is troubleshooting the errors encountered. Fixing these issues, managing security problems, and analyzing the primary cause behind such issues from the command screen can sometimes pose serious challenges. Linux itself is a command-line universe. It is not easy to learn all...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Zoom Effect in PowerPoint
PowerPoint offers many ways to make your presentations more interesting, and the zoom tool is one of the best, as it's attractive and practical. Let’s explore what this feature is and how to use its zoom effect in your PowerPoint projects to quickly jump between slides, draw attention to important sections, and more.
makeuseof.com
How to Make Thunderbird Look Like Webmail
Mozilla Thunderbird is a free and open-source alternative to Microsoft Outlook. But unfortunately, as a full-blown professional email application, the default interface is often too complicated for millions of users simply who want a personal, single-address email client with basic address book functionality. Thankfully, Thunderbird is highly customizable. A series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Secure Messaging Apps for Windows
Your phone is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you read the words "instant messaging," but there are plenty of messaging apps for Microsoft Windows. However, most of these apps are not nearly as safe as one would like them to be. Windows has long been a...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Ping Sweeper in Python
Python is a versatile programming language that you can use to write different types of GUI and CLI-based applications. If you’re new to Python, there’s no better way to reinforce your learning than by working on mini-projects. A great sample Python project to write is a ping sweeper,...
makeuseof.com
How to Memoize Functions and Values in JavaScript and React
Memoization is an optimization technique, similar to caching. It works by storing the previous results of a function call and using those results the next time the function runs. It is especially useful in computation-heavy apps that repeat function calls on the same parameters. You can use memoization in plain...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Rid of the Yellow Triangle Warning on a Windows Drive
Do you see a yellow warning triangle on one of your Windows drives? If so, are you wondering what it means, and if you should even worry about it?. If you're concerned about your data, don't fret. Let's explore what this yellow warning sign on your Windows drive means, and how to get rid of it.
makeuseof.com
How Microtransactions Are Ruining the Gaming Industry
There's no doubt that microtransactions are the future of gaming. With microtransactions, gaming companies can continually develop a franchise and have the funds necessary to grow the game years after its initial release. When done correctly, microtransactions can open endless doors for gaming companies to introduce new features and expand...
makeuseof.com
What Is Multipoint Bluetooth & How Does It Work?
Understanding different features of the Bluetooth specification is essential when shopping for Bluetooth-enabled devices like headphones and earbuds. For example, one of the terms you may bump into while shopping for a headphone is the availability or lack of multipoint Bluetooth. However, what is multipoint Bluetooth? This article explains the...
makeuseof.com
From Staking to Governance: How to Still Make a Profit Using Algorand
In April 2022, the popular cryptocurrency blockchain Algorand announced that it would no longer be issuing staking rewards to ALGO holders. Instead, the network would now offer rewards via its governance mechanism. So, how does this work, and can you still profit with your ALGO holdings?. Algorand's Switch to Governance...
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile US plan to boost cellular coverage from space
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies announced on Thursday.
makeuseof.com
How to Password Protect a Folder on Windows 11
Microsoft offers a lot of added security with Windows 11, thanks to its underlying TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) hardware requirement. However, you may still want to add an extra layer of security to safeguard important documents and media. Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not let you directly lock (password protect) a folder, but there are a few workarounds.
makeuseof.com
How to Choose the Best VPN Server Location
Using a VPN service is pretty simple. But one thing that even seasoned VPN users struggle with is finding and connecting to the right server location. An all-purpose nearby server may offer good speeds, but a far-off optimized server may provide a better experience for your particular use case. Which...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Change Your Plex Password Right Now
Plex users, who employ the service to manage and stream their media libraries at home, need to change their passwords as soon as possible, due to a data breach dumping the credentials of users into the hands of a third party. What Is the Plex Data Breach?. Account holders were...
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Add Text to a Document’s Header in Microsoft Word Using VBA
Headers are a great place for introducing your Word document, and they're also easy to use. You just need to double-click the header and type, right? Easy as it is, just like anything else, this task can get rather monotonous and annoying if you have to add the same header for multiple documents in a row.
Comments / 0