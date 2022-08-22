Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Warming up into the weekend; rain chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off quiet with a few clouds around. There are a few showers in our northern counties that could bring light showers but otherwise, most of us stay dry today. There are a few rain chances in the forecast, though. Warm, rain chances for Thursday. For...
cbs4indy.com
Sunshine rolls on; heating up and timing rain
It’s a new day but another foggy start for some in central Indiana. Patchy fog has developed Wednesday morning and has reduced visibility to a 1/2 mile or less in some locations. However, with a sunny start to the day, this fog will quickly improve after sunrise. Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
cbs4indy.com
One of the slowest starts to hurricane season in 30 years
INDIANAPOLIS – We don’t usually go this long with so few named storm in the Atlantic basin. This has been one of the longest stretches in 30 years seeing such little activity for this area. Lack of named storms in Atlantic basin’s 2022 season. There have only...
cbs4indy.com
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/i-69-finish-line-project-closing-in-on-halfway-point/
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
Current Publishing
Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting
Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
cbs4indy.com
Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
University of Indianapolis
Books & Brews South Indy closes its doors
After four years of service, Books & Brews, located on Shelby Street, closed its doors on Aug. 12, according to an email sent out by the Books & Brews team. Owner of Books & Brews Keith Fechtman said the reason for the closure was a mixture between road closures and the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
WISH-TV
49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend
The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
WTHR
Indianapolis residents say Citizens fixed raw sewage issue after complaints
INDIANAPOLIS — People living near Pleasant Run Creek complained last week about raw sewage leaking into the water. Those residents now report the problem has been fixed. They tell 13News the leak was stopped, the water is now clear, the smell is gone, and manhole covers that had been reported missing have been replaced.
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
indyschild.com
11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis
It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
