Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest

A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man shot in leg during argument, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A. The police...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Brownfield Police Department phone lines down

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down. The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls. Once the lines are restored, the...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A gas leak near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street and 8th Street in Plainview has been contained. As of 5 p.m., all residents were allowed to return to their homes. Plainview officials say the leak was caused by a third-party contractor and there...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Police Department to host 2022 Explorer Post Open House

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea of what it is like to be a police officer. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities, and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station

One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
LUBBOCK, TX

