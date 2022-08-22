A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.

