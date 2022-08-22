Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
Does Bambino’s Food Shack in Allegan Ever Plan on Opening?
I've said it many times and I'll say it again: the building at 1259 Lincoln Road in Allegan is cursed. An Allegan native, I've lost count of how many businesses have failed in that location. Although the building is conveniently located directly off of M-89, the main thoroughfare that passes through the city, the retail space seems to be bad luck for any business that opens there.
10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors
With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes
Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
Check Out The Newest Trail In Berrien County
Being outside in nature is therapeutic for many humans, for some its as simple as sitting on the porch and taking in their surroundings, for others they like to go on long, expensive, and physically testing hikes through mountains, and lastly, some just find a local park or nature preserve to fulfill their fix. Many people like to admire the animals, plants, and every other part of the many ecosystems that make up the world we live in.
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
What is Can-Do Kalamazoo & What Is it That They Actually Do?
Recently, I learned about a local organization called Can-Do Kalamazoo. Since nothing in the name really gave away what they represented or what they did, a deep dive was required. As it turns out, this organization has one goal: to help local businesses succeed. What is Can-Do Kalamazoo?. You might...
Good News! More Public Restrooms Are Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo
After the national attention we received last month following the City of Kalamazoo's move to decriminalize public urination and defecation, the city is continuing to address its citizens concerns over lack of public restrooms in the downtown area. National news sites like Fox News and the New York Post wrote...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street
It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
Local Girl Scouts Team Up With Winery to Push Nut Sale
Did you ever think you’d see the day when Girl Scouts would be pushing wine in order to increase cookie and nut sales? Well, you’ve officially seen the day. It seems Girl Scout cookies, along with a bottle of wine, were such a good idea that local Girl Scouts will now be promoting a local wine to compliment Girl Scout nuts.
It was Lit and Live At Kalamazoo’s Bronco Bash in 1995
Bronco Bash is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, a tradition that has been taken over by the Kalamazoo community and is always a fantastic event. Every year, Bronco Bash is a highly anticipated event for not only the new students at Western Michigan University but also for the faculty, returning students, other staff, and the entire city of Kalamazoo. This year's event is expected to be one of the best WMU has ever seen, filled with live entertainment, food, drinks, and hundreds of Vendors.
We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek
I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber hosting ribbon cutting at Dickey’s
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday at 12 noon for the Coldwater Dickey’s Barbecue Pit store at the corner of U.S. 12 and Michigan Avenue. You’re being invited to stop in, meet the new management...
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0