Doctors, abortion bill prime sponsor weigh in on TN trigger law taking effect
Critics say the law puts too much pressure on doctors. Supporters say the law is clear.
Are there exceptions to Tennessee’s trigger law?
Abortion, which is defined as any measure used to terminate a pregnancy, will be illegal in the state of Tennessee on August 25. The trigger law features several main points, however, there is one point that is now under increased scrutiny: exceptions vs. defense.
Tennessee releases fentanyl exposure guidelines
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and Department of Health issued a statement to explain what to do in the case of fentanyl exposure.
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former Chief of Staff indicted on conspiracy charges
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren were taken into custody Tuesday morning after both were indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in a bribery and kickback conspiracy.
Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
Free Hunting Day starts open season for squirrels
With hunters preparing for the beginning of squirrel season, Free Hunting Day gives a great opportunity for amateur hunters to try their hand at the outdoor sport.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Helping authorities find East Tennessee fugitive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to spotlight several cases they have been asked to assist local authorities with. Among those cases includes the search for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous after a police...
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
