ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Are there exceptions to Tennessee’s trigger law?

Abortion, which is defined as any measure used to terminate a pregnancy, will be illegal in the state of Tennessee on August 25. The trigger law features several main points, however, there is one point that is now under increased scrutiny: exceptions vs. defense.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Morristown, TN
WATE

Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Trigger Law#Package Delivery#Pay At The Pump#Hawk#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ne Zoo Knoxville#Wate Midday News Tn#Pellissippi Place
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy