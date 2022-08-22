Former deputy chief of staff for Assemblyman Conaway hired as N.J. Chamber’s new director of government relations

Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy signs executive order facilitating, expanding pro bono legal representation for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed Executive Order No. 304, which will facilitate and expand pro bono legal representation for the State, saving taxpayer money. The Order will also make the State’s outside counsel procurement process consistent with the State’s overall contract procurement process. The Order retains...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Nonprofit profile: Support Center for Nonprofit Management, helping strengthen other organizations’ leadership
Serving: The state of New Jersey. Key members: Keith Timko, CEO; Dr. Jeff Robinson, board chair. Support Center for Nonprofit Management was formed as a part of an international network, Support Centers of America, to strengthen the leadership and management of organizations. In the beginning, Prudential Financial provided the seed funding to establish a local Newark office as a part of that national network.
Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J.
The judge's decision advances a lawsuit centered on delays in how N.J. resolves disputes over children’s special education programs. The post Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Foundation for Health Advancement collaborates with Cooper to support health-related innovation
Foundation for Health Advancement and Cooper University Health Care announced the organizations will work together to develop opportunities to advance breakthrough biomedical research and technologies within the Cooper University Health Care system. “As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, the addition of Cooper University Health Care further...
Former NJ investment bank employee arrested for cyberstalking female co-workers
A former investment bank employee was arrested on Wednesday for a months-long harassment campaign he waged against four female co-workers, according to the Department of Justice.
Don’t discriminate against tenants with criminal records, N.J. warns 30 landlords
Authorities have put 30 landlords across New Jersey on notice that they’re running afoul of a landmark law barring housing providers from asking about criminal history on applications in most cases, the state’s acting attorney general said Thursday. The Fair Chance in Housing Act, which Gov. Phil Murphy...
8 N.J.-based companies rank on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list
Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings for its America’s Best Employers by State on Wednesday, with insurance, health care and higher education organizations ranking highest on the New Jersey List. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500...
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
Delta Dental of N.J. Foundation awarding $761K in grants to support oral and overall health
The Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation is awarding more than $750,000 in grants in 2022 to support the oral and overall health of communities in New Jersey. The grants, which total $761,000, will provide positive support for more than 14,000 residents in the state. The contributions will help provide...
N.J. rental assistance programs failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.
Hundreds of tenants who were approved for the state’s rental assistance programs haven’t received the payments and in dozens of cases, the missing payments have led to eviction proceedings, renters told NJ Advance Media. Many said they were told their cases were being investigated, but they were given...
Labcorp acquires clinical outreach laboratory services from RWJBarnabas Health
Labcorp on Tuesday said it closed its acquisition of RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets. RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest academic health system. “The communities, physicians and health systems we serve are central to everything we do at Labcorp,” Bill Haas, senior vice president...
NJ pharmaceutical payroll manager charged for stealing $900K from company
A payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company was charged with stealing $900,000 over the span of five years, authorities announced Wednesday.
N.J. officials file lawsuits to address ‘historic injustices’ of pollution
A series of lawsuits filed Wednesday will send “an important message to polluters” across New Jersey, especially in the fight for environmental justice in underserved communities, state officials announced. The six separate lawsuits focus on polluted sites in Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park and Middlesex — all...
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
420 Expo, 3-day event aiming to bring understanding of cannabis industry, coming to N.J.
Calling it an effort to bring “taboo topics” around cannabis out in the open, J. Handy announced he will be hosting the 420 Expo from Sept. 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Handy, who founded the EXXXOTICA adult-themed events in 2006 to help...
NJIT partners with SkillStorm to close Salesforce talent gap
New Jersey Institute of Technology on Wednesday said that, together with SkillStorm, the tech talent accelerator whose popular platform is used by a growing number of universities across the country, it will offer training courses that will lead to an industry-recognized certification in Salesforce. This new initiative is designed to...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
Entrepreneurship 101: Schools up and down N.J. are responding to demands of students who want to learn how to start their own business
Colleges around the state have entrepreneurship programs of various sizes and specific interests to help students make their ideas a reality. Here are just a few of their leaders.
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
