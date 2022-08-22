ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former deputy chief of staff for Assemblyman Conaway hired as N.J. Chamber’s new director of government relations

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Nonprofit profile: Support Center for Nonprofit Management, helping strengthen other organizations’ leadership

Serving: The state of New Jersey. Key members: Keith Timko, CEO; Dr. Jeff Robinson, board chair. Support Center for Nonprofit Management was formed as a part of an international network, Support Centers of America, to strengthen the leadership and management of organizations. In the beginning, Prudential Financial provided the seed funding to establish a local Newark office as a part of that national network.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
roi-nj.com

Foundation for Health Advancement collaborates with Cooper to support health-related innovation

Foundation for Health Advancement and Cooper University Health Care announced the organizations will work together to develop opportunities to advance breakthrough biomedical research and technologies within the Cooper University Health Care system. “As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, the addition of Cooper University Health Care further...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

8 N.J.-based companies rank on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list

Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings for its America’s Best Employers by State on Wednesday, with insurance, health care and higher education organizations ranking highest on the New Jersey List. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Assemblyman#N J Chamber#Rutgers University
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Labcorp acquires clinical outreach laboratory services from RWJBarnabas Health

Labcorp on Tuesday said it closed its acquisition of RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets. RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest academic health system. “The communities, physicians and health systems we serve are central to everything we do at Labcorp,” Bill Haas, senior vice president...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
roi-nj.com

NJIT partners with SkillStorm to close Salesforce talent gap

New Jersey Institute of Technology on Wednesday said that, together with SkillStorm, the tech talent accelerator whose popular platform is used by a growing number of universities across the country, it will offer training courses that will lead to an industry-recognized certification in Salesforce. This new initiative is designed to...
BUSINESS
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy