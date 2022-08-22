Read full article on original website
Easy Times
3d ago
I’ve always thought that road block tactics go a step too far against our freedoms in a foundational sense. I value reasonable suspicion and probable cause as necessary legal requirements for any individual’s impediment of travel, search and seizure and arrest by law enforcement agencies in our country. To stray from those standards provides a slippery slope to governmental tyranny. Law enforcement personnel should be required to provide reasoning for any MV stop. I was under the impression that our 4th Amendment covered that nicely.
Reply
11
Kristina Horne
2d ago
5 arrested for that many different spots and that many hrs I don't think that was a big thing to write about actually it's embarrassing they only got 5 and none of them for drugs..
Reply
2
Related
WBTV
Suspect turns himself in following warrant in Caldwell County murder case
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Burke County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate being held at the Burke County Jail on Tuesday died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. Detention staff checked on Jack Bradley Smith during a routine check at about 6:30 p.m. and he was unresponsive. CPR was...
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
WBTV
Officials investigating shooting in Caldwell County after body found inside vehicle
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir at 11:13 p.m. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Concord Police Chief Fires Officer In Brandon Combs Shooting Death
Concord Police Chief fires Officer Timothy Larson for repeatedly making false statements and refusing to cooperate with their investigation into the shooting death of Brandon Combs. The decision to let Officer Larson go comes after the District Attorney’s decision to not press charges. Chief Gary Gacek’s released the following...
Burke County inmate found dead in cell, deputies say
Officials say around 6:20 p.m., during a routine check, detention staff in the Burke County Jail found Smith unresponsive in his cell.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
WBTV
One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Police officer who shot, killed man at Concord dealership won’t face charges, DA says
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County district attorney told Channel 9′s Allison Latos Wednesday that no charges will be filed against the police officer who shot and killed a man at a car dealership earlier this year in Concord. In February, Brandon Combs, 29, was fatally shot by...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
Man dies after being ejected from Jeep on US 52; highway slowdown causes additional crash, troopers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal wreck near Pinnacle early Thursday morning. According to state troopers, they responded to a crash on US 52 northbound near Perch Road around 1:30 a.m. A 1998 Jeep traveling north ran off the road and overturned. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Winston-Salem, […]
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: SWAT Team Works To De-Escalate & Apprehend Suspect With Outstanding Warrants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT Team members are working alongside negotiators to de-escalate and apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants in the Hickory Grove Patrol Division. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a citizen initiated communicating threats call for service on Leaning Pine Lane. Police say...
Comments / 4