Kamiah, ID

Big Country News

Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
Big Country News

Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief

OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award

LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms

KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

