Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Hot August Nights and DUI Emphasis Patrols Return to Lewiston This Weekend
LEWISTON - As Hot August Nights and 300 vehicles take over downtown Lewiston this weekend, the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement partners will conduct additional DUI emphasis patrols in an effort to help keep the community safe. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe,"...
70-Year-Old Man Arrested for DUI, Battery on an Officer Stemming from Idaho County Traffic Stop
RIGGINS - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol in Riggins, ID, when he pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. After making contact with the driver, the deputy arrested 70-year-old Anthony Nelson, of New...
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Violating Civil Protection Order
STITES, ID - On Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stites area for a call regarding an alleged violation of a civil protection order. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, where 38-year-old Jason...
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
Pair Arrested After Idaho County K9 Helps Deputies Locate Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol in Grangeville when they pulled a vehicle over for a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop,...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Idaho Lottery Makes Classroom Wishlist Delivery to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery made a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School first-grade teacher Jamessa Williams. Williams was presented with 26 digital writing boards for her students to use in learning math, reading and writing. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards...
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief
OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
60 Acre Graves Creek Fire Located West of Grangeville Considered 50% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - On the evening of Saturday, August 20, fire units responded to a new start wildfire between Graves Creeks and Gill Point, just west of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, initial attack on the fire Saturday night proved successful and crews have largely...
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
Lewis-Clark State Kicks Off In-Person Classes at Corrections Facility in Orofino
OROFINO - On Tuesday a pilot program administered in part by Lewis-Clark State College to help incarcerated individuals at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) earn college credits and degrees held its first day of classes. President Cynthia Pemberton and other LC State administrators were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
Six law Enforcement Officers Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
Six law enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. “Today we talk about the state’s highest honor for law enforcement...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms
KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
Selway River Road Once Again Blocked and Closed to Traffic After Active Movement on Landslide Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - As of Monday afternoon, Selway River Road #223 on the Moose Creek Ranger District is once again blocked by debris and closed to traffic following active movement of the landslide over the weekend. According to the U.S. Forest Service, construction material needed to stabilize the top of...
'Top Gun Maverick' Returns to Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-in Theater in Grangeville August 26-27
GRANGEVILLE, ID - On Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 2022, 'Top Gun Maverick' (PG-13) will return to the Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-In Theater in Grangeville!. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., and showtime will be around 8:05 p.m. Ticket Prices are as follows: Adults $8.00, Seniors $7.00 and Kids 10 & under $2.00.
Asotin County Tied for Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in Washington
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for July 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County is tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the entire state. Asotin County's 3.0% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) came in tied with Chelan County (3.0%) and behind...
