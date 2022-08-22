OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.

