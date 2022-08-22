SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has recently detected an uptick of two phone scams occurring in both Shrewsbury and neighboring communities. The first scam is when a scammer calls an elderly person asking for money and claiming they are someone they know, such as their grandchild. Shrewsbury police said the scammers are also posing as doctors or law enforcement officers stating their grandchild has been in an accident.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO