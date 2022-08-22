ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Robert R. Pape, 83, of Shrewsbury

– Robert R. “Bob” Pape, 83, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. He leaves his devoted wife of 53 years, Delphine S. Pape; their loving daughter, Delphine Soucie and her husband Matthew, of West Simsbury, CT; his brother, Rev. William H. Pape, of the Diocese of Albany, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, the late Rocco and Nancy (Frangella) Pape; his brothers, the late Joseph R. Pape, John P. Pape, Carmino A. Pape, Alfred E. Pape, Edward J. Pape, and Lawrence A. Pape; and his brother-in-law, Charles J. Sbarboro.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Shirley A. Fletcher, 87, of Marlborough

– Shirley Ann (Cormier) Fletcher, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Olive (LeBlanc) Cormier. She graduated from St. Bernards in Fitchburg, Class of ’53.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Ann L. Chenausky, 79, of Shrewsbury

– Ann L. (Tataronis) Chenausky, 79, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Paxton, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She leaves behind her four children: Erica C. Bodden and her husband, Patrick, with whom Ann lived for the past ten years, Bill Chenausky and Jamie Laufenberg of Deadwood, SD, Kirsten Jackson, her husband, Tom, and his son, Zacc, of Topsham, ME, and Dianna Cloherty and her husband, Sean, of Rockport, MA; and leaves her daughter-in-law, Kim (Norberg) Chenausky, of Saint Cloud, FL.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Ferdinand A. Scerra Jr., 88, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Ferdinand A Scerra Jr passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Norma(Baldelli). Sons Robert, James, Timothy & Patrick. Daughters Carol (Donald Claybrook) and Kathleen (James Davis). Grandchildren – Stephen Claybrook, Ryan Davis, Brittany, Tyler & Meaghan Scerra. Great grandchildren – Nathanial Scerra, Aracely and Adrian DeJesus. And sister Geraldine Rabidou. Fred is predeceased by his parents Ferdinand Sr & Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. And his brother Anthony Scerra.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Westborough for Life event heading to WHS

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough adults are invited to attend Westborough Connect’s upcoming event that will celebrate different ways to connect across all stages of life in town. It will feature an expo, mini courses and “funtivities.”. The event, called “Westborough for Life! Stay. Connect. Thrive,” is aimed at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Beverly A. Stearns, 78, of Hudson

Hudson – Beverly A (Lenard) Stearns, 78, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Berlin, Ma and Marlboro, MA passed peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Stearns, who passed in 2010. Beverly was born and raised in Marlboro, daughter of the...
HUDSON, MA
Marlborough Overdose Awareness Day vigil will feature former Patriot

MARLBOROUGH – This year’s annual candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day in Marlborough will feature special guest speakers Chris Sullivan, who used to play for the New England Patriots, and his wife Kathi. Sullivan had previously spoken at a vigil in 2019. The pair met while Kathi was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Shrewsbury prepares to refresh town website

SHREWSBURY – Town leaders are gearing up to refresh the town website. The town’s website is located at shrewsburyma.gov. The new website is designed to be simpler to navigate and provide the town with a platform it can grow into as new content becomes available. In addition to...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition

7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Brush fire at Sudbury Reservoir leads to response

MARLBOROUGH – Fire departments were called to a brush fire on the Sudbury Reservoir off Farm Road. The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:24 a.m. this morning. “The fire was likely caused due to an unattended or poorly extinguished campfire,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Residents...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Southborough police log, Aug. 26 edition

1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. MVA property damage only. 10:13 a.m. Acre Bridge Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 12:24 p.m. Main St. Disabled MV. 4:55 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 8:02 p.m. Metcalf Ln. Animal complaint. Thursday, Aug. 4. 8:41 a.m. Main St./Deerfoot Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:12 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 10:45...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Water rate increase on the horizon in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – The typical residential customer in Northborough may soon see an increase of $5 per quarter on their water rates. The water and sewer rate study was presented to and adopted by the Water and Sewer Commission on Aug. 16. Northborough is proposing a 3% increase on the...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Shrewsbury Police Department warns residents of phone scams

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has recently detected an uptick of two phone scams occurring in both Shrewsbury and neighboring communities. The first scam is when a scammer calls an elderly person asking for money and claiming they are someone they know, such as their grandchild. Shrewsbury police said the scammers are also posing as doctors or law enforcement officers stating their grandchild has been in an accident.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Hudson sees car break-ins and thefts

HUDSON – Hudson Police Department is cautioning residents of recent car break-ins, both successful and attempted, and catalytic converter thefts in town. “Make it a point to lock the vehicle doors, just as you would your residence, when you exit them,” the Hudson Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
HUDSON, MA
Northborough seeks public feedback on transportation improvements

NORTHBOROUGH – Residents are encouraged to participate in a Complete Streets survey to help the town create a plan that outlines transportation improvements. The survey will be open through Aug. 29. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) oversees the Complete Streets Funding Program, which has a goal to support...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

