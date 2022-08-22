Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roi-nj.com
Bielat Santore & Co. arranges sale of Sterling Gardens catering facility in Matawan to Hudson Square
Matawan catering facility Sterling Gardens has been sold, according to Richard R. Santore of Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. Located at 227 Freneau Ave. (Route 79), the establishment had enjoyed a reputation as a banquet center for over 50 years. The new owner, Hector Alvarez, plans a “bigger, bolder and...
roi-nj.com
Newmark named exclusive leasing agent for revamped River Centre in Red Bank (SLIDESHOW)
Newmark on Wednesday announced it was retained as the exclusive office leasing agent for River Centre in Red Bank — a six-building, 668,107-square-foot Class A office campus owned by Crown Realty and Paramount Realty that is undergoing a major series of renovations. Newmark Senior Managing Director Jamie Drummond and...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson brokers trade of 12,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Linden
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday announced it brokered the sale of a 12,000-square-foot industrial building in Linden. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Realterm, in the transaction with Valley Real Estate. Located at 975 E. Linden Ave., the property is a 28-door cross-dock...
roi-nj.com
Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy
Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Russo Development, PGIM commence construction on 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Mahwah
Russo Development and its partner PGIM have begun construction of a 200,000-square-foot logistics/distribution facility at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in Mahwah at the former office site of TD Bank, according to a Monday announcement from Russo. “Companies have been trending towards smaller office footprints for the past few years, necessitating municipalities...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.8M sale of mixed-use property in Red Bank
Red Bank-based Denholtz Properties just purchased a 35,000-square-foot mixed-use asset and adjacent parking lot located at 140-148 & 133 Broad St. in Red Bank for $4.8 million, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W’s Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Schiff Real Property...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
New Jersey Monthly
Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News
The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires
Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City’s 36 Jones St. ready: New mixed-use community in walking distance to Journal Square
Part of the redevelopment and growth of Jersey City, 36 Jones Street was previously a single family residence that dates back to the 1870s. The footprint is now a boutique multifamily/mixed-used ground-up building designed for the burgeoning neighborhood made up of urban professionals and families. Recently completed, move-ins are taking...
roi-nj.com
Quick start: How hard-tech accelerator HAX has quickly gotten to work in Newark
Duncan Turner remembers the day last fall when HAX announced it was coming to Newark — and how the hard-tech accelerator from the Princeton-based global venture capital firm SOSV was promising to develop 100 companies in the next five years in a state-of-the-art facility. He remembers how — other...
roi-nj.com
Hoboken secures funding for new electric garbage truck, shuttle bus
The city of Hoboken has made strides in its Climate Action Plan. It has purchased 100% renewable electricity for all municipal operations, provided renewable energy options for homeowners and launched a new community solar program with the Hoboken Housing Authority. On Wednesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
roi-nj.com
Summit Health appoints new chief people officer
Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
roi-nj.com
Marotta Controls announces strategic reorganization
Montville-based Marotta Controls on Tuesday announced a reorganization designed to strengthen product development and manufacturing processes, in turn improving its customer experience. The new structure remodels the company’s business units — Marine & Aerospace, Space, and Power & Actuation Systems — to function as fully supported verticals that manage a program’s complete lifecycle.
roi-nj.com
420 Expo, 3-day event aiming to bring understanding of cannabis industry, coming to N.J.
Calling it an effort to bring “taboo topics” around cannabis out in the open, J. Handy announced he will be hosting the 420 Expo from Sept. 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Handy, who founded the EXXXOTICA adult-themed events in 2006 to help...
Comments / 0