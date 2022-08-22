ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roi-nj.com

Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy

Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
MANASQUAN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Russo Development, PGIM commence construction on 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Mahwah

Russo Development and its partner PGIM have begun construction of a 200,000-square-foot logistics/distribution facility at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in Mahwah at the former office site of TD Bank, according to a Monday announcement from Russo. “Companies have been trending towards smaller office footprints for the past few years, necessitating municipalities...
MAHWAH, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.8M sale of mixed-use property in Red Bank

Red Bank-based Denholtz Properties just purchased a 35,000-square-foot mixed-use asset and adjacent parking lot located at 140-148 & 133 Broad St. in Red Bank for $4.8 million, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W’s Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Schiff Real Property...
RED BANK, NJ
Bob Ryan
therealdeal.com

Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade

A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey Monthly

Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News

The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires

Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken secures funding for new electric garbage truck, shuttle bus

The city of Hoboken has made strides in its Climate Action Plan. It has purchased 100% renewable electricity for all municipal operations, provided renewable energy options for homeowners and launched a new community solar program with the Hoboken Housing Authority. On Wednesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the city...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Beach Radio

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Summit Health appoints new chief people officer

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
SUMMIT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Marotta Controls announces strategic reorganization

Montville-based Marotta Controls on Tuesday announced a reorganization designed to strengthen product development and manufacturing processes, in turn improving its customer experience. The new structure remodels the company’s business units — Marine & Aerospace, Space, and Power & Actuation Systems — to function as fully supported verticals that manage a program’s complete lifecycle.
MONTVILLE, NJ

