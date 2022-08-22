ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

Perry for Your Thoughts: 2022 is a prove-it year for FSU football

After three years, it’s time for Florida State Seminoles football to show proof of concept. With the season just days away from kicking off, the onus is now on the team to prove that they’re ready to take the next step back towards the standard. The explanations for the team’s pitfalls — the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 leading to a lack of program identity, youth resulting in inconsistency in 2021 — have faded away, replaced by the confidence of the staff and players in the ability to execute Mike Norvell’s vision for the program.
Tomahawk Nation

Stephen Dix Jr. to miss 2022 season

Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the 2022 season, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday. Norvell said that the redshirt sophomore suffered an undisclosed injury that will force him out for the year. From Dix Jr.’s FSU bio:. 2021:. Played in all 12 games...
