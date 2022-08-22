Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Perry for Your Thoughts: 2022 is a prove-it year for FSU football
After three years, it’s time for Florida State Seminoles football to show proof of concept. With the season just days away from kicking off, the onus is now on the team to prove that they’re ready to take the next step back towards the standard. The explanations for the team’s pitfalls — the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 leading to a lack of program identity, youth resulting in inconsistency in 2021 — have faded away, replaced by the confidence of the staff and players in the ability to execute Mike Norvell’s vision for the program.
FSU HC Mike Norvell talks game preps ahead of season opener vs. Duquesne
Florida State is just days away from kicking off its 2022 football season. The Seminoles are set to face the Duquesne Dukes in a week 0 matchup, taking the field at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU wrapped up fall camp last week, plunging headfirst into game week prep...
Stephen Dix Jr. to miss 2022 season
Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the 2022 season, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday. Norvell said that the redshirt sophomore suffered an undisclosed injury that will force him out for the year. From Dix Jr.’s FSU bio:. 2021:. Played in all 12 games...
