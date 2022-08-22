After three years, it’s time for Florida State Seminoles football to show proof of concept. With the season just days away from kicking off, the onus is now on the team to prove that they’re ready to take the next step back towards the standard. The explanations for the team’s pitfalls — the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 leading to a lack of program identity, youth resulting in inconsistency in 2021 — have faded away, replaced by the confidence of the staff and players in the ability to execute Mike Norvell’s vision for the program.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO