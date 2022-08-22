Polar Life Pods: New heat safety tool for Hampton Schools student-athletes

HAMPTON, Va. - All of Hampton's high school athletic departments now have a new tool to combat heat-related injuries this year.

They're called Polar Life Pods, and they're a collapsible, portable pod that allows an overheated athlete to quickly be immersed in cold water.

“It’s been unbelievably hot, humidity has been through the roof, and it’s not uncommon for athletes when they’re participating and fully geared up in sports to experience signs and symptoms of heat-related illness,” said athletic trainer Riley Fontaine.

The pods will be available at every practice and game in case of emergency.

“Student safety is always first and being someone who suffered the loss of a high school teammate due to heat related illnesses, it touches home,” said Bethel High School head football coach David Porter.

To read Hampton School's guidelines for practicing/playing in the heat, click here .