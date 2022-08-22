ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Arkansas cops caught on video brutally beating man and slamming his head into cement

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcREH_0hQh6VOf00

Three law enforcement officers were suspended after a video allegedly showed them beating a man outside a convenience store.

Crawford County Sheriff James Damante told Fox 16 that the video shows two of his deputies and on Mulberry Police officer.

The sheriff discussed the video in a Facebook post.

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," Damante wrote.

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter," he wrote.

Fox 16 reported, "police can be heard telling the bystander to back away from the area and pointed away after slamming the man's face to the ground."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#Crawford County Sheriff
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
18K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy