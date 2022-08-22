Tigers make the final seven for four-star shooting guard

Davin Cosby, a top-100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, recently dropped a list of the final seven schools he is considering committing to, and LSU made the cut.

Cosby is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard and four-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, where he plays for Word of God Christian Academy.

The Tigers join Alabama, Auburn, NC State,

, Virginia, and Wake Forest in the hunt for the talented shooting guard. Cosby is ranked as a four-star shooting guard by On3, which lists as the No. 90 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

New head coach Matt McMahon will enter his first season as the head coach of LSU this winter. He has already landed a talented group of players for the 2022-23 season, and he is making his mark on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, as well.

He recently landed four-star power forward Corey Chest from Branson, Missouri. Chest is currently the only commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, but there is still plenty of time for coach McMahon to land some more great players.

