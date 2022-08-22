ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tigers make the final seven for four-star shooting guard

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLpYC_0hQh5v7E00

Davin Cosby, a top-100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, recently dropped a list of the final seven schools he is considering committing to, and LSU made the cut.

Cosby is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard and four-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, where he plays for Word of God Christian Academy.

The Tigers join Alabama, Auburn, NC State,

, Virginia, and Wake Forest in the hunt for the talented shooting guard. Cosby is ranked as a four-star shooting guard by On3, which lists as the No. 90 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

New head coach Matt McMahon will enter his first season as the head coach of LSU this winter. He has already landed a talented group of players for the 2022-23 season, and he is making his mark on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, as well.

He recently landed four-star power forward Corey Chest from Branson, Missouri. Chest is currently the only commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, but there is still plenty of time for coach McMahon to land some more great players.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Shooting Guard#Lsu#God Christian Academy#Tigers#Wake Forest#Sg#Louisiana State
WEHT/WTVW

Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland. In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower. Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart

Lane Kiffin is cooking up something special in Oxford, Mississippi. After guiding Ole Miss football to the first 10-win regular season in school history, the Rebels coach had to watch his star quarterback, Matt Corral, depart for the NFL, as well as his two top running backs in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner along with […] The post Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?

The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy