Cedar Rapids, IA

CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets

The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo Police Department asking for video in area where homicide occurred on August 21

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Waterloo Police Department is asking for help in the most recent homicide that occurred on August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:18PM. Detectives are asking businesses and home owners in the general area of the 1000 block of West 5th Street to check there video systems for anything suspicious before and after this incident.
WATERLOO, IA
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week

After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
WATERLOO, IA
Johnson County Direct Assistance Program funds all eligible applicants

Johnson County, Iowa – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to fund all eligible Direct Assistance Program applicants, including those who reside outside of the municipal corporate boundaries of the City of Iowa City and were not originally selected for program benefits. Johnson County...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Former Waterloo Police Chief takes job in Denver, Colorado

WATERLOO, Iowa — Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who resigned from his post officially last Friday, is the new Chief of Police of the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver, Colorado. The RTD made the announcement on Tuesday. Fitzgerald took over the Waterloo Police Department in June of...
WATERLOO, IA
Three vehicle crash leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Linn County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release sharing that a three vehicle crash happened in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Beverly Rd. Sheryl Stallman, 62, was driving southbound on Williams Blvd. when Gage...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
IOWA CITY, IA
Road construction in Iowa City makes for a difficult back to school

Going back to school in Iowa City means more traffic with classes starting again at the University of Iowa. That's traffic on the roads and walking around town. There are also some big construction projects around the city including right in front of Regina and just north of City High so there's a lot keeping students on their toes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Palo public hearing on solar project rescheduled

PALO, Iowa — A public hearing to discuss the Duane Arnold Solar Panel Project was canceled Monday night, 10 minutes after the planned start time, putting the project at a standstill. The meeting was canceled due to lack of communication to the public. Iowa state law requires that people...
PALO, IA
Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Linn County Conservation wants your nuts to help restore forest canopies lost in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Conservation Department is encouraging you to collect and share your nuts and acorns because nuts grow to be trees. Help the Conservation Department replant and restore the Linn County public woodlands by donating acorns and hickory nuts you may have that can be used within the forests of Wanatee and Morgan Creek Parks.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest

Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New dates announced for review of DAS Solar Rezoning Applications

Linn County — New meeting dates were announced Wednesday afternoon for the Linn County Board of Supervisors to review the rezoning applications for the Duane Arnold Solar (DAS) I and II utility-scale solar projects. The previously scheduled meetings were canceled due to improperly issued public notice. All utility-scale solar...
LINN COUNTY, IA

