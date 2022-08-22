New College Students Need to Build Healthy, Daily Routine
(Clear Lake, IA) — Classes are underway today (Monday) at Iowa’s three public universities, and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Doctor Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep and to come up with consistent times for waking up and going to bed. She calls daytime naps a “no-no,” and recommends avoiding caffeine in the afternoon and no screen time before bedtime. Avery also says students need to make an effort to stay active instead of just going to class, returning to their room and laying around.
