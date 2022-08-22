New College Students Need to Build Healthy, Daily Routine

(Clear Lake, IA) — Classes start today (Monday) at Iowa’s three public universities, and while students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishing needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of is a first aid kit. Doctor Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says a well-stocked first aid kit is something everyone should have wherever they live, especially teens just venturing off on their own. Basic first aid kit items include aspirin, Tylenol, ibuprofen, a thermometer, and antibiotic ointment for bug bites and scrapes. Avery also says students need to make sure their vaccinations are current, especially for meningitis because going off to college is when students are at increased risk for getting meningitis. And Avery says students need to know where to go to get medical attention on their college campus and to NOT be shy about going in to get looked over.

