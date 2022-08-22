ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

New College Students Need to Build Healthy, Daily Routine

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0hQh4v5100

(Clear Lake, IA) — Classes are underway today (Monday) at Iowa’s three public universities, and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Doctor Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep and to come up with consistent times for waking up and going to bed. She calls daytime naps a “no-no,” and recommends avoiding caffeine in the afternoon and no screen time before bedtime. Avery also says students need to make an effort to stay active instead of just going to class, returning to their room and laying around.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Students Headed Off To College Should Pack A Well-Stocked First Aid Kit

(Clear Lake, IA) — Classes start today (Monday) at Iowa’s three public universities, and while students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishing needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of is a first aid kit. Doctor Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says a well-stocked first aid kit is something everyone should have wherever they live, especially teens just venturing off on their own. Basic first aid kit items include aspirin, Tylenol, ibuprofen, a thermometer, and antibiotic ointment for bug bites and scrapes. Avery also says students need to make sure their vaccinations are current, especially for meningitis because going off to college is when students are at increased risk for getting meningitis. And Avery says students need to know where to go to get medical attention on their college campus and to NOT be shy about going in to get looked over.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022

(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Education
Western Iowa Today

Passing A Stopped School Bus Could Be A Costly, Deadly Mistake

(Ft. Dodge, IA) — After several fender-benders involving Iowa school buses this week, including some with injuries, authorities are reminding drivers about the importance of using caution whenever they spot the slow-moving, yellow vehicles. Motorists may get impatient and try to zip around the bus before it comes to a halt, but Trooper Paul Gardner, a public resource officer with the Iowa State Patrol based in Fort Dodge, says that could be both a life-threatening — and expensive — mistake. The penalty for passing a stopped school bus is a minimum fine of 345 dollars and a suspended driver’s license. State lawmakers adopted Kadyn’s Law in 2012 after the death of seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson of Kensett, who was fatally hit by a pickup in 2011 while trying to cross the road to board a school bus. The law raised criminal penalties for passing a stopped school bus.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

New information on Bradbury murder

We're learning more about Nathan Gilmore.. the Osage man accused of murdering Angela Bradbury in April of last year. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb did some digging into Gilmore's past with law enforcement.
OSAGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mistrial Declared In Webster County So Murder Defendant Can Be Evaluated

(Fort Dodge, IA) — A mistrial has been declared in Webster County District Court so a murder defendant can be evaluated. Wednesday’s ruling forces relatives of 45-year-old Angela McLeod to wait even longer for a resolution. McLeod was beaten to death with a golf club in Fort Dodge in January 2020. The victim’s daughter-in-law, Angela McLeod, says the legal system has failed the family. Thirty-one-year-old Mark Russell is charged with murder. He will be evaluated to see if he is competent to aid in his own defense.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Caffeine#K12#Adolescent Care Clinic
Sioux City Journal

Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle

At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man. “I was sitting at a restaurant, couldn’t get a seat, so we were waiting,...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
LIVERMORE, IA
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KIMT

SE Iowa man sent to prison for Mower County kidnapping

AUSTIN, Minn. - Abducting a woman in Mower County is sending a southeast Iowa man to prison. Keshaun Austin Baker, 22 of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months behind bars, with credit for 34 days already served, and ordered to pay $223.13 in restitution. Baker...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday

An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
beeherald.com

Crash near Janesville kills former East Greene superintendent

JANESVILLE — The mayor of Fairbank and former East Greene superintendent was killed in a two-vehicle crash July 18 on U.S. Highway 218 that involved a driver’s education car. Gregory Harter, 71, a passenger in the driver’s education vehicle, died at the scene. Three others were injured, including...
FAIRBANK, IA
algonaradio.com

Southern Kossuth County Crash Claims the Life of Livermore Teen

–A Livermore teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southern Kossuth County Monday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr. was traveling northbound on County Road P56 in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix just before 7 PM. The accident report states that Stone Jr. ran a stop sign while crossing into Kossuth County and continued north on 150th Avenue.
KGLO News

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store

MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash Near Buffalo Center

–A Minnesota man was killed following a 2-vehicle collision near Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello, Minnesota was southbound on County Road R20, about 3 miles North of Buffalo Center just before 3 PM Saturday, when he collided with a 2002 Ford F250 pickup driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy