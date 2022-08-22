Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Urbana Citizen
Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10
On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days held in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
miamivalleytoday.com
Late summer blood donations needed
DAYTON – Summer is rushing into fall and Community Blood Center is rewarding donors with multiple gift and prize opportunities for helping avoid a severe slump in the late-summer blood supply. Register to donate Friday, Aug. 26, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
countynewsonline.org
Schmitmyer stands tall in dairy calf show
GREENVILLE- She might not be tall enough to get on some of the rides at the Darke County Fair but nine year old Stacie Schmitmyer stood head and shoulders above her competition during the dairy calf show Monday. Showing four of her own, the Versailles student had two blue ribbons...
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
dayton.com
Owner of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine describes 2nd Street Market as ‘second home’ as she prepares to retire
Azra Kaurin, owner of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market, is ready to retire and pass the keys of her business to a new owner. “I’m very proud (of) what I did here,” Kaurin told Dayton.com. A native of Bosnia, Kaurin came to the United States...
miamivalleytoday.com
Events in Troy, Sidney celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
miamivalleytoday.com
First place winners
Small Equine JumpersTessa Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in 12-14 Hunter Under Saddle during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club. Emily Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in Small...
miamivalleytoday.com
DAR sponsors essay contests
PIQUA — Students in Miami and Shelby Counties are invited to participate in nationwide essay contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization founded in 1890. Students in grades 5-8 may participate in the American History Essay Contest, which was established to encourage young...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
countynewsonline.org
Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County
ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
miamivalleytoday.com
FRC Troy campus grand opening
TROY — The Family Resource Center (FRC) hosted the grand opening and open house for their new Troy Campus Wednesday afternoon. The FRC expansion into Troy is a result of a $5 million grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration in 2021. The grand opening and open house were held for the public to come learn about what the FRC offers to the community.
daytonlocal.com
Food & Drink events around Dayton
From pizza to prime rib, and happy hour to wine tastings, find food and beverage specials around the Dayton area. Business owners: add your weekly specials to our calendar!
