Dove hunting season begins Sept. 1, but drought conditions seen across Texas this summer are changing how hunters will have to approach this year's season opener. "Unless conditions change drastically over the next few weeks, hunting near water will be key for opening day this year," said Owen Fitzsimmons, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Dove Program Leader. "Hunters will likely see larger concentrations of birds at watering holes and food sources than they have in the past due to limited resources."

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO