Laredo has the best Whataburgers in Texas, Google data shows
Laredo is famous for its international bridges, its seven flags, the Washington's Birthday Celebration and apparently its Whataburgers, a report from the San Antonio Express-News revealed on Thursday. According to the article, Laredo is home to some of the best Whataburger locations in the state, including the best in Texas,...
Texas dove season: What to know about hunting amid drought conditions
Dove hunting season begins Sept. 1, but drought conditions seen across Texas this summer are changing how hunters will have to approach this year's season opener. "Unless conditions change drastically over the next few weeks, hunting near water will be key for opening day this year," said Owen Fitzsimmons, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Dove Program Leader. "Hunters will likely see larger concentrations of birds at watering holes and food sources than they have in the past due to limited resources."
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
Drought conditions ease in Texas after week of heavy rain
Drought conditions are beginning to ease in Texas after a week of heavy rain across the state. About 87.2% of the Lone Star State is in at least a moderate drought, a decrease from 93.4% last week and from the highest percentage this year of 97.4% at the end of July, data released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows. An estimated 22.1 million Texans are currently living in drought-affected areas.
Editorial: CT back to school checklist item No. 1 — Get vaxxed
Let’s have a fifth-grade history lesson, circa 2062. Teachers bring guest speakers of a certain age to share with students the stories of what school life was like back in the early ‘20s, when everyone was temporarily home-schooled before returning to the classroom in masks and following social distancing protocols.
Minnesota's Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
State Sen. Tony Hwang (opinion): It’s up to all of us to address the hunger crisis
Talk to any food pantry director in towns across Connecticut, and that’s what you’ll hear. A recent Primerica survey revealed that 75 percent of middle-class households say their income is falling behind the cost of living. Evictions are becoming more and more frequent. From our grocery and electric bills to our health insurance rates to our fill-ups at the gas station, inflation continues eating away at our household budgets.
Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
